Delay: TV Host Looks Stunning Without Makeup As She Slays In Cute Shorts While Dancing With Wesley Kesse
- Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso has shared her flawless no-makeup video on Instagram
- The 41-year-old looked gorgeous in a two-piece loungewear and orange fluffy footwear for her dance lessons with Wesley Kesse
- Some social media users have commented on Delay's hilarious dance video showing off her dance moves
The host of the Delay Show on TV3, Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly called Delay, has impressed her fans with her dance moves.
The outstanding media personality and businesswoman flaunted her smooth legs as she rocked a two-piece casual loungewear and fluffy bedroom slippers in the video.
The award-winning TV host looked elegant without makeup while dancing with famous TikTok star Wesley Kesse in the beautiful dance.
TikToker and chief executive officer of Kesse Cooks also looked sporty in a classy outfit and red leather sandals. The 41-year-old wore black sunglasses and a trendy black baseball cap.
Some social media users have commented on a video of Delay showing off her dance moves
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
constanceowusu98 stated:
Improvement b3n eeeeeei asem b3n koraaaaa ni ! Ok, you did well, kakra ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
Wesley Kessegh stated:
bad student ❤️
ashinor_instylegh stated:
Delay I think you should form an alliance with Giovanni Caleb and Lexis Bill na wei de3... dance goddess papa paa
independent_essy stated:
Is either Delay is unusually short, or the Kesse is unusually tall. Aside from that, Delay is usually pretty ❤️for
sophiacole1 stated:
Delay has a nice and beautiful body paaa
Pretty. Maudd stated:
We will take it like that. Who are we to say this dance is not good at all
Dedebills stated:
Delay is sassy oo ❤️❤️❤️❤️ waooo❤️
ohemaa_bakhita stated:
The teacher needs training, too
Watch the video below;
