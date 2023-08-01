Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso has shared her flawless no-makeup video on Instagram

The 41-year-old looked gorgeous in a two-piece loungewear and orange fluffy footwear for her dance lessons with Wesley Kesse

Some social media users have commented on Delay's hilarious dance video showing off her dance moves

The host of the Delay Show on TV3, Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly called Delay, has impressed her fans with her dance moves.

The outstanding media personality and businesswoman flaunted her smooth legs as she rocked a two-piece casual loungewear and fluffy bedroom slippers in the video.

Delay and Wesley Kesse entertain social media users with unique dance moves. Photo credit: @delay

The award-winning TV host looked elegant without makeup while dancing with famous TikTok star Wesley Kesse in the beautiful dance.

TikToker and chief executive officer of Kesse Cooks also looked sporty in a classy outfit and red leather sandals. The 41-year-old wore black sunglasses and a trendy black baseball cap.

Some social media users have commented on a video of Delay showing off her dance moves

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

constanceowusu98 stated:

Improvement b3n eeeeeei asem b3n koraaaaa ni ! Ok, you did well, kakra ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Wesley Kessegh stated:

bad student ❤️

ashinor_instylegh stated:

Delay I think you should form an alliance with Giovanni Caleb and Lexis Bill na wei de3... dance goddess papa paa

independent_essy stated:

Is either Delay is unusually short, or the Kesse is unusually tall. Aside from that, Delay is usually pretty ❤️for

sophiacole1 stated:

Delay has a nice and beautiful body paaa

Pretty. Maudd stated:

We will take it like that. Who are we to say this dance is not good at all

Dedebills stated:

Delay is sassy oo ❤️❤️❤️❤️ waooo❤️

ohemaa_bakhita stated:

The teacher needs training, too

Watch the video below;

