Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui and Wesley Kesse are trending with their latest photo and viral dance video

The young married woman Fella Makafui impressed her fans with her magnificent corseted lace gown and flawless makeup

TikTok star Wesley Kesse looked dapper in a black suit and matching shoes for the photo shoot

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui and TikToker Wesley Kesse have gone viral with their latest photoshoot. The mother-of-one looked exquisite in a lace floor-sweeping dress that snatched her waist.

Fella Makafui, Medikal and Wesley Kesse rock classy outfits. Photo credit: @wesleykessegh

Source: Instagram

Fella Makafui styled the short-sleeve corseted dress with an expensive wristwatch and Valentino Garavani crystal-embellished VLOGO earrings. She looked gorgeous in a frontal hairstyle and flawless makeup look.

Ghanaian TikTok star Wesley Kesse wore a tailor-made black jacket designed with black sequins that he paired with matching trousers.

For the lovely photoshoot, the food entrepreneur completed his look with jewellery and shiny black footwear.

Some social media users have commented on the trending photo posted by Wesley Kesse on Instagram

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

charlie_dior stated:

Someone's wife eii you both ate this look

khutiee_ stated:

Medikal should try wearing a suit often; he’d look too good looking at his structure

Cwabeniade stated:

My favs in one picture

ms_akosuaaaaa stated:

Wesley ankasa usually is a fine man❤️❤️

wwtwins_snr stated:

Eii saah my love, and you didn’t tell me?

mizta_adom_newbrand stated:

Swagg de3 Kwadwo Kese no dey play oo

akylah_music stated:

Eiiii my heart you are all out here looking good to break my heart!

___phosuhemaa__ stated:

My people ❤️

cecys_beauty_parlour stated:

Perfect match

efyah_linda stated:

This hair cut look good on you ❤️

Ahbynaforiwaa stated:

@charlie_dior, please include them in your next review show

kwesi_slaygod stated:

The guest guy @wesleykessegh ❤️

Check out the photo below;

Fella Makafui and Wesley Kesse show off impressive dance moves

Fella Makafui and Wesley Kesse were spotted on the dance floor, entertaining the crowd with their dancing skills.

Source: YEN.com.gh