Versatile musician Stonebwoy cannot keep his eyes off his wife, Dr Louisa

He constantly prowls her page as if looking for jewels and is never stingy with his compliments to her beautiful self

Stonebwoy's latest comment on his wife's photo post on Instagram is evidence

Ghanaian dental surgeon Dr Louisa Satekla, Stonewboy's wife, debuted a lovely champagne-beige wide-legged outfit on IG with her husband and was the first to comment.

The talented musician responded to his wife's saucy post with an animated Graphics Interchange Format (GIF).

In the photos, Dr Louisa looked like a stylish surgeon with her long-sleeved top tucked at the waist of the wide-legged trousers. She wore her long lower-back hair with a simple C-part on the left side of her.

A photo collage of Stonebwoy and wife Image credit: @drlouisa_s @stonebwoy

The last picture on the photo slide features a Bible verse which says, "Strength and honour are her clothing. And she shall rejoice in time to come."

Stonebowoy's comment on wife's IG photo causes stir

The dancehall artiste continually proves his love for his wife publicly. The celebrity couple recently returned with their two children from a family-work trip abroad.

Stonebwoy's sweet message in Dr Louisa's photo attracted much attention. Including these:

_akma.himself commented:

@stonebwoy lef wanna mummy give we for here

gilly_cromwell commented:

@stonebwoy Love is sweet when your partner is loyal and understands you. ❤️❤️

banahene_dmc commented:

@stonebwoy eiiii Efo

slim_genna commented:

@stonebwoy Efo your eye open waaaa

Peeps react to Dr Louisa's satin wide-legged trousers with matching long-sleeved top

Many commented on how well the doctor looked.

djpakorich commented:

Obaasima sima sima ❤️❤️

meek_dream_c commented:

Our one and only Dr ‍⚕️ ❤️

ohemaa3904 commented:

You are looking gorgeous ma'am

delayghana commented:

Doc ❤️

Widow gets emotional, praises Stonebwoy after generous donation on Mother's Day

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported how a widow reacted after receiving a package from the dancehall musician on Mother's Day.

Stonebwoy spent the special day with widows in Ashaiman with a beautiful lunch date and a plush restaurant.

One widow got emotional as she showered Stonebwoy with praise for organising the event with his wife, Dr Louisa, under the Living Stone Foundation.

