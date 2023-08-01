Affable TikToker Felicia Osei shone online with her jazy African-print outfit

Aside from the bright fluorescent colour of her top, Felicia Osei's new footwear caught many's attention

She revealed that they were gifts from her mother, based in the US

Ghanaian radio host Felicia Osei took to social media to show off her new shoes from her mother.

She complimented the black pointed-toe heels with a plain pink crop top with blue patterned African print cute short sleeves.

Felicia enhanced the look with large cornrows running down her head and ending in a small tight bun at the nape of her neck.

The TikTok star covered her shapely legs with loose mid-calf shorts. From afar, the shorts give off an illusion of it begin a full-bodied skirt.

Felicia Osei revealed the inspiration for her look with a short message accompanying the photos and video. She wrote:

"I wear what I want to wear whenever I feel like it; I don't look at the weather, the time or the audience; I do me My mum bought the heels for me."

Peeps react to Felicia Osei's new shoes she received from her mother

Felicia Osei's shoes may have redeemed the TikToker's fashion style.

mrr__josh commented:

Fine girls nyinaa CP ❤️It’s the last slide for me..Akwasi, the way madam is hyping you de3..tutu wobotom na twa Bali ticket ma no wai ❤️❤️

allomaadjoa commented:

Swag mama

isemmanuel88 commented:

First slide de3 ei

wear_naag commented:

Not my babe wearing @wearnaag

rahurl_ commented:

My girl❤️❤️

aqhosuarhlee commented

Bro Akwesi w) Sika gidigidi

akuafinest commented:

Celebrity crush

nanaabena.anokyewaa commented:

Eeei feli alomo gyata yoo yati ❤️

mariaakberry_01 commented:

New wele ❤️

Felicia Osei confirms rumours about fashion choices, says she has poor taste

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported Felicia Osei's response to critics about her outfit choices.

The TikTok star agreed that she has a poor fashion sense after wearing weird-looking shoes to the welcome ceremony of Nana Ama McBrown to Onua TV.

In the viral video, Felicia Osei was spotted in a brown leopard print flared skirt styled with elegant brown flat shoes.

Many pointed out that her outfit would have been a ten without the shoes.

