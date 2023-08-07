Ghanaian TikTok star Wesley Kesse is the latest celebrity to tie the knot in a private ceremony

The style influencer made a bold statement as he inspired other grooms with his fashionable three-piece outfit

The gorgeous bride looked ravishing in a creatively designed kente gown that complimented her skin tone

Ghanaian TikToker Wesley Kesse has stunned some social media users with his beautiful wedding video.

The young celebrity groom wore a custom-made agbada by a talented male fashion designer Govnor Atelier for the traditional wedding.

Ghanaian couple Wesley Kesse and Linda Baah look adorable together. Photo credit: @hairgurustudio

Source: Instagram

The designer used a classy and unique fabric which he designed with yellow embroidery in the viral video.

The fashionista Wesley Kesse completed his look with Swarovski handmade shoes made by Nigerian shoemaker Andrew Mackenzie who owns the Jésù Ségun London brand. He has top celebrity clients, including KiDi, Stonebwoy, Harold Amenyah and other male style icons.

Watch the video below;

Ghanaian bride Linda Baah looks flawless with and without makeup

Ghanaian bride Linda showed off her smooth and glowing in a classy bridal transformational video as she prepared for her lavish wedding.

Ghanaian bride Linda rocks a custom-made gown for the traditional wedding

The beautiful bride Linda Baah looked magnificent in a corseted kente gown with ruffled off-shoulder sleeveless for the traditional wedding.

Ghanaian musician Sista Afia has commented on Wesley Kesse's post

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Sista. Afia stated:

Congratulations

Gh_doll32 stated:

I swear err, Ghanaian men always end up with a very simple and classy lady been observing this throughout my lifetime congratulations

afriyiebest1 stated:

Congrats

Hassanliive stated:

This is beautiful ❤️❤️

Iamkaptin stated:

This guy dierr I can’t believe him oo; settings now. I hope this is not a prankthis is so nice. Congratulations, you look good together

fruitbar_gh stated:

Congratulations

thick_kaf stated:

Congratulations dear

cwesiberry_photography stated:

Flawless

Coachmarianhanson stated:

Beautiful and beyond ❤️

dede_buerkuor_olive_ami_narh stated:

Wow… effortlessly beautiful

