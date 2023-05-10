Ghanaian TikTok star Wesley Kesse channelled Wakanda star Letitia Wright at the 2023 VGMA

The 30-year-old wore a black suit with a glittering design styled with black sunglasses and boots

Some social media users have commented on Wesley Kesse's classy look at the star-studded event

Ghanaian TikTok star Wesley Kesse was among the rising stars who made a stylish debut at the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Ghanaian TikToker Wesley Kesse and Wakanda star Letitia Wright look classy in suits. Photo credit: @gettyimages @wesleykesse

Wesley Kesse wore a brown turtleneck sweatshirt and a classy shiny suit designed with rhinestones.

The 30-year-old wore black sunglasses and quality leather boots to complete his look for the red carpet event.

Some social media users have commended the fashionista for taking inspiration from Letitia Wright’s red-carpet look for the Black Panther premiere.

Letitia Wright rocks custom-made suit by Alexander McQueen to the premiere of Wakanda. Photo credit: @gettyimages

Ghanaian entrepreneur Chichi Yakubu and other online users have complimented Wesley Kesse for making a bold statement on the red carpet

Some social media users have commented on Wesley Kesse's 2023 VGMA look

chichi. Yakubu stated:

Okurrrrr, you served the whole pantry

iammizz Tyra stated:

Westley never disappoints what are you talking about looking like 10 over 10 minus nth

nanadiabour_thefirst stated:

Your sense of fashion is unmatched periodttt

iam_afraaa stated:

He ate and licked the plate❤️❤️

fes_hammond stated:

Whaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaat!This is how you go to the VGMAS

miss_alluring_ stated:

You’re serving!!! Whoever comes to write rubbish is a witch or wizard !! This is gorge!!

i_.darling stated:

You ankasa you for creating brand cos herrrr

abdullahruki stated:

Fashion demon, you never disappoint ❤️

thekhofi yellow stated:

The best male dressed so far❤️ It’s given because the outfit is not wearing Wesley, Wesley is wearing the company, and I love it; it looks super clean and glamorous chale ❤️❤️

mykcute. trends stTrendsLet’s leave this fashion thing for my friend abeg, make una all rest . My friend, you rock !!!!❤️❤️

Watch the video below;

