The first winner of Miss Malaika Thelma Tawiah is one of the outstanding Ghanaian lawyers educating law students on how to have a successful career after law school

In 2020, she was recognised in the Glitz Africa Women issue as one of the 73 leading corporate women in Ghana

The beauty queen has over a decade's experience in law practice management, spanning operations, strategy and business development

Ghanaian lawyer Thelma Tawiah is the first winner of the prestigious Miss Malaika beauty pageant. The KNUST student who read law at the University of Ghana celebrated her 40th birthday on August 7, 2023.

In an Instagram post, Miss Malaika organisers celebrated Thelma as a pioneer and someone who has led an exemplary lifestyle after winning the crown. They captioned the post:

Wishing you the happiest 40th birthday, @ms.thelmatawiah - Our first Queen, Miss Malaika Ghana 2003.

Your life's journey has been an extraordinary tale of inspiration. You've blossomed into a genuine role model for all, igniting the spirits of numerous young women to embrace their inner girl bosses and rise as aspiring professionals.

We hold a profound affection for you and offer our sincere prayers for a future brimming with blessings. May your path ahead be adorned with even greater fulfillment and beauty.

Thelma Tawiah joins the US Department of State's Fortunate Most Powerful Women

In 2016, Ghanaian lawyer Thelma Tawiah was among the powerful women worldwide who mentored other young women in their community.

Thelma Tawiah was named among the panel speakers at the annual Ghana Employers Association (GEA) conference

The beauty queen Thelma Tawiah joined Freda Duplan (Board Chair, Zenith Bank Ghana) and Michael Bozumbil (CEO, Petrosol) to discuss “Leveraging Corporate Networks for Female Leadership Development at the 2023 Annual Leadership Conference held by the Ghana Employers Association (GEA).

