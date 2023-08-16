Ishmael Adu is a talented Ghanaian child barber who started barbering at the age of nine years old

The 12-year-old, who doubles as a student in Ghana's Eastern Region, wants to run his own barbering business in the future

Ishmael, whose father started teaching him the skill at age two, spoke about becoming a barber in an interview with Ghanaian journalist Kofi Adomah Nwanwani

A Ghanaian child barber, Ishmael Adu, displayed incredible talent while recalling when he entered the profession to help his father's barbering business.

Ishmael, 12, disclosed that he started barbering at age nine. According to his father, he began learning the skill at the age of two.

Ghanaian child barber Ishmael Adu recalls when he started barbering. Photo credit: Kofi TV.

Source: Facebook

Ishmael Adu's early challenges

In an interview with Ghanaian media personality Stephen Kofi Adoma, known professionally as Kofi Adomah Nwanwani, Ishmael revealed that people underrated his talent and delivery ability when he started working in his father's salon, Last 2 Barbering and Salon.

''Some customers, particularly the adults, would initially avoid me because they did not believe in my capabilities. But after seeing me do a great job on my mate's hair, they request that I work on theirs. Some even pay me more,'' Ishmael said.

Ishmael Adu to become a business owner

Ishmeal, who attends Akanteng Presby School in Ghana's Eastern Region, wants to own his barbering business in the future. His father, Maxwell Adu, said they need financial assistance to equip the salon to aid Ishmael in delivering on the job.

Watch the interview below:

