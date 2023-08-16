Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown deserves an award for patronising the services of Ghanaian fashion designers for her birthday shoots and other events

The 46-year-old nearly broke the internet with her lovely photos and different hairstyles on her birthday

Many Ghanaian celebrities have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's birthday photos, which are trending on social media

Nana Ama McBrown and her creative team deserve applause for taking over social media with her stunning birthday outfits.

The mother of one, who celebrated her birthday on August 15, 2023, wore eight exquisite dresses by top fashion designers in Ghana for her birthday photoshoot

The hairstylist and makeup artist also did an amazing job, selecting the perfect wig to match each of her looks.

Ghanaian celebrities, including Sarkodie, Jackie Appiah, MzGee and others commented on Nana Ama McBrown's photos.

Nana Ama McBrown rocks a black corseted jumpsuit

Onua Showtime host Nana Ama McBrown looked sporty in a black corseted jumpsuit styled with a multicoloured trench coat.

She paired the gorgeous look with a blond hairstyle, heavy makeup and elegant gold accessories.

Nana Ama McBrown and Baby Maxin rock pleated outfits

Nana Ama McBrown and her pretty daughter, Baby Maxin, slayed in splendid outfits designed by Megisignature.

Nana Ama McBrown looks resplendent in a yellow dress

The style icon Nana Ama McBrown glowed in a yellow dress designed with feathers by Nicoline GH. She completed her look with a petal fascinator and butterfly earrings.

Nana Ama McBrown turned heads in a floor-sweeping lace gown

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown defined celebrity red carpet looks with a glittering lace outfit and matching drop earrings.

Nana Ama McBrown looks regal in a green lace dress

Nana Ama McBrown looked ravishing in a long-sleeve corseted lace dress and beautiful gele headwrap. The fashionista wore star-shaped earrings and fashionable gold rings to accessorise her look.

Nana Ama McBrown flaunts curves in a green Kente dress

Mrs Mensah looked heavenly in a green beaded Kente dress paired with an alluring side-parted frontal hairstyle and flawless makeup.

Nana Ama McBrown looks angelic in a white dress

Kumawood star, Nana Ama McBrown looked younger than her age as she rocked a white cutout dress and a coloured hairstyle.

Nana Ama McBrown looks fabulous in a white dress

Nana Ama McBrown looked amazing in a white dress and matching headband as she donated some electrical appliances, packs of tissue, drink and other items to the Bekwai Municipal Hospital in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.

