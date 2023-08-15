Nana Ama McBrown and Baby Maxin slayed in matching outfits for her 46th birthday photoshoot

Baby Maxin looked all grown up as she posed with her mother in the pictures

Many people admired Babay Maxin's poses while they celebrated her mother in the comment section

Nana Ama McBrown marked her 46th birthday on August 15, 2023, and to commemorate her special day, she posted lovely pictures slaying in different outfits.

She posted lovely pictures of her and her daughter, Baby Maxin twinning in metallic brown gowns.

McBrown and Baby Maxin twin in metallic brown outfits

Nana Ama McBrown and Baby Maxin's outfits looked similar, with a feather-like shape used to cover the cleavage region.

Hers was made into a corset jumpsuit that accentuated her fine curves. A mixture of lace and metallic fabric was used to style both dresses.

Baby Maxin's dress was knee-length such that it showed her white shoes. She rocked braids while her mother wore a frontal lace wig styled into a ponytail.

Baby Maxin looked all grown up as she posed with her mother. She also took solo photos that got many people admiring her growth.

Below are gorgeous photos of Nana Ama McBrown and Baby Maxin twinning in metallic gold gowns.

Ghanaians celebrate Nana Ama Mcbrown

Many of Nana Ama McBrown's Instagram followers wished her well as she marked her 46th birthday.

Others also talked about how gorgeous she looked in the photos.

fiifisey.__ said:

We are sorry for breathing your air Nana, choke us please❤️❤️❤️

victorialebenee remarked:

A life well lived this is how to live lifecontinue to grow in grace

narhrebecca stated:

Today de3 we are dead

wilhelmina.hyde stated:

The Lord has been too good, and we give Him thanks

ankrahruth stated:

Please allow us to crush on you

jennys_feminine_care stated:

HAPPY BIRTHDAY CHEERS TO MORE MONEY WITH GOOD HEALY

