Gorgeous media personality Nana Ama McBrown has been number one of the trends today

The Onua TV host has flooded the internet with beautiful photos of herself and her daughter as she celebrates her birthday

Nana Ama McBrown turned 46 years on August 15, 2023

Ghanaian celebrity show host Nana Ama McBrown and her daughter, Maxin Mawushie Mensah, made the most adorable mother-daughter duo on McBrown's 46th Birthday.

The inseparable pair looked amazing in several photos and videos shared on the actress's birthday.

Many could not help but comment on how Baby Maxin takes after her mother's confidence. Her posture, smile and personality are dead-ringers for Nana Ama McBrown.

A photo collage of Nana Ama McBrown and Baby Maxin Image credit: @iamamamcbrown

The Sunflower Baby

Baby Maxin and her mother, Nana Ama McBrown, glowed along with the bright yellow petals of the sunflower theme for her mother's photoshoot. The 4-year-old looked remarkable in a flower-patterned three-tire skirt matched with a yellow shirt and black and yellow sneakers.

The Candle Blower

The candles on a birthday cake are sacred, especially if that special one is dear to your heart. Nana Ama McBrown's daughter had the honour of helping her mother make a wish in the fading candlelight. Baby Maxin was decked in a cute two-piece cotton pyjamas attire.

A Mother's Twin

Baby Maxin and Nana Ama McBrown looked almost identical in shimmering gowns. Her hair was accessorised with beads that matched her outfit to perfection.

5 exciting things to know about Nana Ama McBrown on her 46th birthday

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about five top facts about Nana Ama McBrown that shares her inspiring journey.

Among the extravagant display of fashion and best wishes from well-meaning people, there are a few things to know about the Onua TV presenter.

Did you know her real name? How about her starling football career? Or her brief stint in America?

Nana Ama McBrown's mysterious start and soar to success in the movie industry is a story worthy of being documented. The actress also dabbled in a few other things before becoming the McBrown that we all know of.

