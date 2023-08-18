Kojo Jones' Raychel Jones is trending on social media after rocking a skintight outfit to the Glitz Africa's new magazine launch

The gorgeous wife looked unhappy as she followed her wealthy husband to the star-studded event in Accra

Some social media users have blasted Ghanaian millionaire Kojo Jones for not holding his wife's hand at the event

Ghanaian businessmen Kojo Jones and Ken Agyapong Jr, MBA, graced the launch of Glitz Africa's newest edition in Accra on August 17, 2023.

Posing alongside Kennedy Osei, the son of Ghanaian millionaire Dr Osei Kwame Despite, these rich heirs are on the Glitz Africa 30th issue magazine cover.

Kojo Jones and Raychel Jones look elegant in classy outfits. Photo credit: @ronnieiseverywhere

Ghanaian millionaire Kojo Jones looked regal in stylish long-sleeve kaftan and matching trousers for the star-studded event.

The fashion icon completed his look with an expensive wristwatch men's bracelet while rocking black leather shoes to complete his look.

The Co-founder of Afrofuture, Ken Agyampong Jnr, stepped out casually in a short-sleeve shirt, denim jeans and black Ferragamo shoes.

Ghanaian event planner and wife of Kojo Jones looked elegant in a white long-sleeve shirt that she paired with skintight jeans and a shiny corset.

She wore smooth makeup, dangling earrings and long curly hair that reached her backside. The style influencer modelled in designer shoes with crystal-embellished pumps and a matching shiny bag.

Watch the video below;

Kojo Jones, Ken Agyapong Jnr and Kennedy Osei grace the cover of Glitz Magazine

Meet the wealthy and famous second-class businessmen on the cover of Glitz Magazine.

