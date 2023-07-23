Ghanaian lawyer and mother-of-three Penelope M. Jones-Mensah has written a book about fifty exceptional women in African

The book titled She Rose: 50 empowering stories of Grace and Grit was forwarded by former President John Agyemkum Kuffour

Ghanaian blogger Ameyaw Debrah and other social media users have congratulated the new author under her post

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Ghanaian lawyer and children's rights advocate Penelope M. Jones-Mensah Esq. has published a book about 50 women empowering the world with their unique talents and exceptional leadership skills.

Kojo Jones and Penelope M. Jones-Mensah rock white outfits. Photo credit: @princess_penelopejonesmensah

Source: Instagram

The former beauty queen and the University of Ghana graduate is the elder sister of Ghanaian millionaire Kojo Jones who made headlines with his plush wedding in 2022.

Some famous women featured in the book include Nigerian actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, Menaye Donkor Muntari, and Angela Kyeremanteng-Jimoh, among other phenomenal women.

Check out the book cover below;

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Nigerian actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde has commented on the post;

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Realomosexy stated:

Consistency. Congratulations babe

gwen_addo stated:

A true Queen congratulations ❤️❤️

Alexandrinamakeup stated:

Congratulations darling ❤️❤️❤️❤️

ameyaw112 stated:

Amazing congratulations and happy birthday

ghida_hage_eid stated:

Oh wow Can’t wait to read it !!!

_mabel_obeng stated:

Congratulations Ma’am

amponsaa_b stated:

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️congratulations, big sis

gilbertasante stated:

Congratulations ❤️

maameadubofour stated:

Love, love, love! Congratulations

Dacostavibes stated:

God bless you for Sharing.

Katieoeleganza stated:

Happy Birthday, Queen ❤️

zesuzacateringservice stated:

congratulations

IN THIS VIDEO, GHOne TV's Serwaa Amihere shares how she met the famous Ghanaian lawyer Penelope M. Jones-Mensah.

Award-winning television personality and entrepreneur Serwaa Amihere discloses how she met the gorgeous style icon while marketing her hair brand.

Kojo Jones, Kennedy Osei And Ken Agyapong's Son Rock Stylish Suits As They Grace The Cover Of Glitz Magazine

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Dr Emmanual Kojo Jones, Kennedy Osei, Esq., and Ken Agyapong Jr., trending on social media as they pose together in beautiful outfits.

The affluent Ghanaian business people donned dapper suits for their editorial photo session for the Glitz Africa Magazine's front cover.

Some social media users commented on Glitz magazine's official Instagram post.

Business Mogul Reveals His Plush Wedding Was Organized By His Friends And Family

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Kojo Jones, a successful businessman from Ghana, who claimed that his friends and family planned his trendy opulent wedding.

The politician added he was expecting his private wedding to go viral on social media.

He continued, "They decided to make his special day memorable because I was mostly available for my friends and family."

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh