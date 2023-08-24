A curvy Ghanaian woman who resembles American singer Alicia Keys has impresses fashionistas with her look

The style influencer dazzled in a spectacular corseted dress that has gone viral on Instagram

Some social media users have commended the fashion designer for his creative and excellent finishing

A beautiful Ghanaian lady who has striking resemblance to Alicia Keys has gone viral with her stunning outfit.

The gorgeous woman with voluptuous figure looked magnificent in a stylish brocade dress in a viral video.

American singer Alicia Keys slays in African braids hairstyle. Photo credit: @aliciakeys @lamah_denis.

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian fashion designer Lamah Denis shared the video of his client during dress fitting on social media.

The curvy lady looked elegant in a long African braids and round loop earrings without earrings as she smiled for the cameras.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented the pretty Ghanaian lady's outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

oluwamayomikun_taiwo stated:

I believe I'm not the only one who saw Alicia Keys at first! So beautiful your work

0duraa stated:

For a second, I thought she was Alicia Keys

Estherirawo stated:

Why am I seeing Alicia Keys?

Joymartinsng stated:

Oh God, the dress and the lady are stunning!!!!!!!!!

Abena_kay stated:

This is how it must be sewn and worn. Best style I’ve ever seen since this corset thing started trending.

Misskonah stated:

The corset god , very beautiful ❤️. No challenger

Akuamanu stated:

Show me your wedding designer

de_major_queens stated:

Wait, that’s not Alicia keys? Wow, she is pretty.

ak3si stated:

This looks comfy compared to all of the ones I've seen. Loving it

Source: YEN.com.gh