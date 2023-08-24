Ghanaian fashion critic Charles popular called Charlie Dior, suffered a huge dress failure at Olive The Boy's unveiling in Accra

The television personality who recently revealed that Ghana's Most Beautiful Contestant Kwartema looked like an oven during the fashion night wore a ladies' top and black pants

Some social media users have commented on Charlie Dior's look after failing to meet their expectations

Ghanaian style influencer Charlie Dior made a bold fashion statement at Ghanaian musician Olive The Boy's unveiling and signing to Sony Music.

Fashion critic Charlie Dior looks good in heavy makeup. Photo credits: @ghkwaku @charlie_dior

The fashion critic looked dapper in a one-hand cutout top and loose black trousers at the star-studded event. Charlie Dior suffered a huge wardrobe malfunction as he was seen adjusting his trousers in a trending video by Ghanaian blogger GH Kwaku.

The male fashionista wore flawless heavy makeup and elegant earrings to complete his look. He rocked a cute Gucci side bag that matched his boots.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Charlie Dior's video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

most_original_kwabena_frimpong stated:

This guy wey Dey criticize people dema dressing no ?? Hw3 n’afu s3 drum

wbrooks007 stated:

Waaa, look at this! This person will sit down and judge other people’s outfits! 3y3 asem ooo

Dkbghana stated:

Elder Mireku is looking young and active here

Abs. Braids stated:

I’m burning this look

iamana134ever stated:

When you don't know you're a man or woman....this is how you show up in public

naaameley__ stated:

You could see he lost his confidence after he realized the camera was on him

Joeyblaqgucci stated:

See this man or woman criticizing people for what they wear. @charlie_dior, is the fashion you are talking about? Find your gender, and STOP fooling. Sia, you build like 4 cd A1 bread

