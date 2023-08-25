Ghanaian television host MzGee's new short-coloured hairstyle has gone viral on social media

The United Showbiz host always trends with her wardrobe choices since taking over the show from Nana Ama McBrown

Ghanaian actor Harold Amenyah, a popular male fashionista, has rated MzGee's classy look

Ghanaian media personality Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah popularly called MzGee, has introduced a new hair trend, her short hairstyle.

United Showbiz host MzGee slays in flawless makeup. Photo credit: @iammzgee

United Showbiz host looked splendid in a coloured pleated long-sleeve dress and black strappy heels for this photoshoot.

While flaunting her huge wedding ring, MzGee looked stunning in a short-coloured hairstyle and smooth makeup.

MzGee shared the beautiful photo on Instagram with this caption;

Lord, show up to show off... make me a living demonstration of your power! As I throw back with these beautiful images, I affirm the end is now! The new season is here. From expectations to congratulations!

Check out the photo below;

MzGee looks impeccable in a blue dress

The talented broadcast journalist turned heads in a blue button-down dress to dress to host the popular Saturday night entertainment show.

MzGee looked fabulous in a fringe ponytail hairstyle and mild makeup that blended with her skin tone.

Ghanaian singer Mzbel has commented on MzGee's elegant look

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Mzbeldaily stated:

Ei Gee, is that you? Too cute

Millyblinksmilly stated:

Alpha hour… every day with God every day is victory ✌️

Lernylomotey stated:

Fellow Alpharian! This is how we like it in the town

Haroldamenyah stated:

It’s giving 10/10

akosuasarpong33 stated:

This one, too, is beautiful ❤️❤️❤️

laurens_exclusivegh stated:

Beautiful dress .Beautiful you ❤️

akissjay_1 stated:

Good morning what a beautiful Smile, Queen Of Showbiz @iammzgee

Bknimako stated:

He's heard you and will come through; he's not a man.

she_loves_yuledochie stated:

Beauty with classmamaga1❤️❤️

