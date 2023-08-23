A young Christian man is trending with his stylish outfit to church service on social media

The fashionista and his fashion designer have won the attention of social media with their corseted long-sleeve shirt

Some social media users have commented on the man's classy look and impeccable dance moves

A viral video of a happily Ghanaian man rocking a fashionable two-piece outfit is trending on social media.

The married man looked dapper in a white long-sleeve shirt designed with a colourful African print shirt and well-ironed trousers.

The fashion designer made him stand out with the corset using a blue trend tied at his back. In the beautiful video, the man danced happily during the praise session during the church service.

According to some social media, a woman in a matching kente dress is presumed to be the man's wife, as it has become a trend for couples to wear ensembles designed with the same fabric.

Some social media users have commented on the trending video of a Ghanaian man rocking a corseted shirt

arn_gieee stated:

Is that his wife on the left side?

pretty_soul_tina stated:

Corset my spinal cord

yvycakesandmore stated:

I'm sure he is a fashion designer. He wants the church to know he can do it

ladyblinks_ stated:

I still can't understand oooo why the blue ribbon

black_wilson696 stated:

Listen, this guy has been doing too much, I can't even stop laughing, especially the song ‍♂️

babynaa_mimi stated:

Wei de3 corset mu lupita

cecilia_daniels stated:

When @cocomira became a fashion designer na soso designs, I go Dey see

possible_king stated:

In the name of fashion, you day wear brazier all

Qweenviela stated:

In his mind, “Why can't men do what they want too” LOL

vcube220 stated:

U say 'by all mix' dey troll someone?

nana_abena_afriyie7 stated:

Akurase tailor de3 se3 yaa oo

