Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown wore two stunning outfits for the special edition of the Onua Showtime

Special guests on the popular show included Maame Dokono, Diana Hamilton and Akosua Agyapong, who stepped out in style

Onua Showtime host Nana Ama McBrown wore an elegant short hairstyle and flawless makeup to complete her look

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown was honoured on the Onua Showtime program after her record-setting birthday photoshoot and donation on August 15, 2023.

Nana Ama McBrown, Diana Hamilton and Akwaboah Jnr look elegant in classy outfits. Photo credit: @onuatv

Source: Instagram

The 46-year-old didn't disappoint her fans and fashion lovers as she stepped out in a stylish white outfit to meet the crowd gathered outside for the special edition of the show.

Nana Ama McBrown looked elegant in a short hairstyle and flawless makeup, and beautiful glittering earrings to complete her look.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Nana Ama McBrown poses with Maame Dokono and Broda Sammy

Veteran Ghanaian actress Maame Dokono looked regal in a classy peplum long-sleeve top and matching lace long skirt.

Ghanaian gospel musician Broda Sammy looked dapper in a two-tone suit that he accessorised with sunglasses and a gold bracelet.

Entertainment pundit Fred Kyei Mensah stepped up his fashion game as he rocked a suit and matching hat for the special edition of the Onua Showtime show.

Nana Ama McBrown performs with Akosua Agyapong

Ghanaian musician Akosua Agyapong looked ethereal in a colourful sleeveless outfit as she entertained the audience with her stunning dance moves.

For her second look of the night, Nana Ama McBrown looked flamboyant in a long-sleeve gold dress that matched perfectly with her short-coloured hairstyle.

Diana Hamilton looks splendid in a puff-sleeve outfit

Award-winning gospel musician and fashion designer Diana Hamilton dazzled in a round-neck puff-sleeve top and a white pleated skirt to perform on Onua Showtime.

Nana Ama McBrown Sets New Record As She Slays In Eight Magnificent Dresses To Celebrate Her 46th Birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nana Ama McBrown, who wore eight dresses on her 46th birthday.

With her beautiful images and many hairstyles on her birthday, the 46-year-old almost completely crashed the internet.

Several Ghanaian celebrities have left comments on Nana Ama McBrown's birthday images, which are popular on social media.

5 Times Sabrina Adarkwa, The Daughter Of The Veteran Actress Dressed Like A Slay Queen

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Sabrina Adarkwa, who celebrated her birthday on November 27, 2022, with gorgeous pictures.

The daughter of veteran actress Grace Omaboe is a talented stylist who never disappoints with her looks.

One of the top Instagram fashion influencers is the stunning daughter of the renowned actress.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh