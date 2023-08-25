Tracey Boakye looks gorgeous in a black silk shirt and black skintight trousers for her son's pre-birthday photoshoot

The wealthy Kumawood actress modelled in designer shoes and a blonde hairstyle for her stunning photos

Tracey Boakye's son looked dashing in a white outfit and black shoes in the beautiful photos

Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye has joined Sandra Ankobiah, Akua GMB and other female celebrities rocking Loewe ensembles and handbags.

The curvaceous movie producer looked elegant in an all-black outfit as she posed with her eldest son for his pre-birthday photoshoot.

Tracey Boakye and her son Kwaku Danso Yahaya look classy in black and white outfits. Photo credit: @tracey_boakye

Source: Instagram

Tracey Boakye looked sassy in a lustrous black silk shirt with a detailed quadruple-L insignia logo inscribed on the pocket. She paired it with matching black pants while rocking a Valentino Garavani pumps.

The style influencer wore long, straight blond hair and Dolce and Gabbana sunglasses that matched her black square bag.

Tracey Boakye's son, Kwaku Danso Yahaya, looked dapper in an all-white stylish suit and black shoes.

Check out the photos below;

Tracey Boakye flaunts her new Fendi bag and matching shoes

Kumawood actress Tracey Boakye looked drop-dead gorgeous in a polka dot turtleneck dress and frontal hairstyle.

She completed her look with a black Fendi bag and black sandals as she sat in the Lexus car.

Some social media users have commented on Tracey Boakye's all-black designer outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

ama_rencia stated:

Who says dressing no dey fit you Love you❤️❤️❤️❤️

Donkor. Mike stated:

My beautiful queen and handsome prince win champ and also live to see our children children's

traceyboakye_piesie stated:

In advance, mommy’s boy May the good lord protect you always

afiaboadi92 stated:

Wow, this is beautiful, mummy. I tap into your blessings, mummy Kwaku. Happy birthday dear

jpretty387 stated:

Beautiful mum and her adorable son

sexy_serwaah01 stated:

God did Tracy God bless you for being a good mother ❤️Happy Birthday in Addy Kwaku ❤️❤️

Afariefya stated:

Awwwwwnnnn see how beautiful it is, if it’s yours come collect. Happy birthday King More blessings

