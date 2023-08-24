Ghanaian beauty and fashion digital content creator Hannah Newman never disappoints with her looks

The gorgeous 35-year-old daughter of veteran gospel musician Amy Newman has an unmatched fashion sense

Some Ghanaian celebrities and beauty queens like Gifty Boakye always comment on her classy looks

Ghanaian content creator Hannah Newman Conduah is one of the most fashionable daughters of female gospel musicians.

The style influencer is a trendsetter who constantly inspires her followers worldwide with flawless looks, accessories, shoes and designer bags.

Gospel musician Amy Newman and her daughter Hannah Newman look gorgeous in stunning makeup. Photo credit: @thatssoohannah

Source: Instagram

Hannah Newman slays in a black gown

Ghanaian style influencer Hannah Newman turned heads in a black sleeveless and thigh-high dress at the event.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

She looked elegant in a simple ponytail hairstyle and flawless makeup to complete her look while posing with her animal print bag.

Hannah Newman shows skin in a cutout dress

The sassy content creator Hannah Newman flaunted her cleavage in a classy cutout tulle dress for her date night while in Mexico.

She wore an African braids hairstyle while modelling in shiny strappy heels for this photoshoot.

Hannah Newman rocks a halterneck dress

Ghanaian fashionista Hannah Newman looked fabulous in a yellow floral print dress and a fringe hairstyle for this look.

She accessorised her look with gold jewellery and flaunted her stylish Tom Ford bag.

Hannah Newman looks splendid in a white shirt

The beautiful daughter of the veteran gospel musician looked effortlessly chic in a white long-sleeve shirt and jeans while in Ghana.

Hannah Newman rocked black Balenciaga sunglasses and gorgeous earrings for her classy look.

Hannah Newman looks fabulous in a white dress

Hannah Newman inspired her followers as she modelled in a white long-sleeve ruched dress and long ponytail hairstyle.

Former Black Stars Coach's 1st Daughter Overly Excited As Her Fiancé Proposes In Stunning Video

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the first daughter of former senior National team coach Kwesi Appiah, who could not control her excitement when her fiancé got down on one knee in front of her friends and family.

The stunning woman looked stunning in a chic outfit as she celebrated her 33rd birthday on August 3.

The stunning proposal video posted on Audrey's official Instagram page has received comments from certain Ghanaian celebs.

Jackie Appiah Travels In Style As She Flaunts Flat Tummy And GH¢54,300 Chanel Nylon Bag

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah, who has dispelled all pregnancy rumours with her new look.

The 39-year-old fashion magnate was decked out in a pricey designer shirt, chic jeans, and white Chanel sneakers.

Several social media users have commented on Jackie Appiah's stunning vacation images trending on Instagram.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh