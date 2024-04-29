Ghanaian model Sheena Gakpe has taken over the internet with her revealing outfit for her birthday photoshoot

The voluptuous model collaborated with an editorial makeup artist to create a special effect for her birthday photoshoot

Some social media users have commented on Sheena Gakpe's jaw-dropping outfit and hairstyle

Ghanaian model and actress Sheena Gakpe, famously known for posting her lovely dance videos on social media, celebrates her birthday with lovely photos.

The digital content creator glowed as she rocked in a halter neck backless dress while showing off her cleavage.

Sheena Gakpe slays in elegant dresses. Photo credit: @sheenagakpe.

Source: Instagram

Sheena Gapke looked elegant in a simple ponytail hairstyle and flawless makeup with medium-length eyelashes and perfectly drawn eyebrows.

The curvy model accessorised her look with beautiful earrings and fashionable bracelets and rings to complete her look.

Check out the photos below;

Sheena Gapke looks classy in sportswear

The young accountant Sheena Gakpe looked incredible in a crop top and tight leggings for a lovely dance video.

Watch the video below;

Sheena Gakpe confuses her fans with her impeccable dance moves

Sheena Gakpe turned heads in a classy pyjama set while showing off her dance moves.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Sheena Gakpe's birthday photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

baba_firm stated:

What happened to your back well happy birthday queen

Keyser.soze45 stated:

Happy birthday! What's going on with your back?

caleblaryea1 stated:

Happy glorious birthday Sheena. You’re a Testimony. Many may never understand but God knows you best. Hey have a blast

Andreeasycuisine stated:

Happy birthday but there are some deep stories about your back.

Tobadavidd stated:

This image deserves a Gold rating. Speaks lot of volumes. Happy birthday girl

sisimden_doctor stated:

This picture has a great story…. We look happy outside but deep within and behind the scene lies a great wound…. I love this pic…. Permit me to save it…. Glorious birthday wishes to you

kingfrans20 stated:

Happy birthday sweet ❤️many more years of celebrations. Enjoy your day to its fullest. Congratulations

Sheena Gakpe: Actress Dances With Black Sherif's Kwaku The Traveller In The Rain, Video Turns Heads

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Sheena Gakpe, who went viral after releasing a new dance video on social media.

Gakpe can be seen in the video showcasing some waist dancing skills while listening to Black Sherif's Kwaku.

Traveler Gakpe looked elegant in black sportswear for an aerobics class at the Walk and Network event at Peduase.

Source: YEN.com.gh