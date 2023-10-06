Ghanaian fashion designer Tracy Osei outshined other wedding guests with her stylish white dress at Dr Ofori Sarpong's daughter's wedding

The gorgeous wife of Kennedy Osei looked stunning in smooth makeup and an elegant hairstyle at the star-studded event

The celebrity couple shared a passionate kiss at Mandy Ofori Sarpong's traditional wedding

The General Manager of Despite Media Group, Kennedy Osei, and his beautiful wife, Tracy Osei, were spotted at Dr. Ofori Sarpong's daughter's wedding on October 5, 2023.

Kennedy Osei and his wife Tracy look adorable together at Dr. Ofori Sarpong daughter's wedding. Photo credit: @nkonkonsa

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian fashion designer Tracy Osei wore a stunning white short-sleeve corseted dress for the star-studded event.

For her footwear, the mother-of-twin girls strutted in a Mach & Mach double bow-embellished satin pumps that cost GH¢11,200, matching her classy cute bag.

Watch the video below;

Kennedy Osei's wife slays in a white turban at Dr. Ofori Sarpong's daughter's wedding

Tracy Osei looked alluring in a short bob hairstyle styled with a white turban beautifully tied by Emmanuella Erinma Ukoha, the Chief executive officer of the Gele Center.

Talented makeup artist Keziah GH did an incredible job with Tracy Osei's flawless Facebook and posh nails for the event.

Some social media users have applauded Dr Osei Kwame's daughter-in-law for always inspiring them with her looks

YEN.com.gh has compiled some responses below;

Akuasuzanna stated:

Odolastic

Tracyboat1984 stated:

Yes, girl, kiss your man

Poku_waa35 stated:

Come and see me smiling like Mumu

Akosuamansa_ stated:

They'll never post this lovey-dovey moment on their personal pages, so let's watch it here

Taggor1 stated:

Rich people know how to kiss paa…these Azonto girls will be chewing your lip like groundnut

mz_naaokailey stated:

It's giving what it is supposed to give

_priscyjoy stated:

Love is sweet ooo when money enters, love is sweeter chai it is today paaa na single life pains me

Giftykoomson23 stated:

Beautiful

Paah_qwesii stated:

Twins oo but still has flat tummy YET EKUA will drink water K3k3 her tummy will be looking like tema harbour

