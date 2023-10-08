Dr Ofori Sarpong's daughter has made Ghanaians fall in love with her bridal looks as she rocks a white corseted gown with 3D flowers for her white wedding

Mandy Ofori Sarpong looked classy in mild makeup and elegant frontal hairstyle for a traditional and white wedding ceremony

The wealthy couple Mandy and George Locher couldn't stop staring at each other at their plush wedding

Dr Ofori Sarpong's gorgeous daughter wore a custom-made gown by Ghanaian fashion designer Pistis GH for her luxurious wedding ceremony.

Mandy Ofori Sarpong and George Locher look stunning together at their plush wedding ceremony. Photo credit: @ani_nessa

Source: Instagram

The beautiful bride with the perfect silhouette looked radiant in a sleeveless, corseted and ruched white gown that was held at the Presbyterian Church.

Ghanaian bride Mandy Ofori Sarpong's exquisite white gown has unique details, including the attachment of 3D flowers that make her stand out among other October brides.

For the makeup, the wealthy Ghanaian lawyer opted for a mild yet flawless facebeat and a simple ponytail to complete her bridal look.

Dr Ofori Sarpong's son-in-law George Locher rocks a stylish suit for the white wedding

Ghanaian wealthy groom George Locher looked dapper in a white tuxedo for the plush wedding ceremony.

Watch the video below;

Mandy Ofori Sarpong looks fabulous in a splendid kente gown

Ghanaian lawyer and bride Mandy Ofori Sarpong looked ethereal in one of Pistis Ghana's unique creations for her viral traditional wedding.

Some social media users have commented on Mandy Ofori Sarpong's classy white wedding gown

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Victoria. Tettey stated:

clear definition of simple with class

Iamnanaamabram stated:

She’s so bubbly, too. She won’t be rude at all

_maame_tima_ stated:

Asikafo) bibiaaa y3 simple but classy

Loreshilonzy stated:

On point, simplicity is the best. She looks stunning

excel_events_byserwaa stated:

She’s so pretty Good job

vtabi_official stated:

What a clean bride

joycelinebaakomensah stated:

Agudie

Deduawealth stated:

God bless your home...simplicity at work

Lamisi_1 stated:

We can’t wait for her wedding gown

Dattsvogue stated:

Very clean look

ezeanyamargaret7653 stated:

Absolutely beautiful ❤️

Erhlinarm. fyngerl stated:

There’s indeed beauty in simplicity!!!!

Kennedy Osei's Wife Stands Out With Her White Faux Fur Dress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Tracy Osei outshining other guests in stunning white attire at Dr Ofori Sarpong's daughter's wedding.

At the celebrity-studded event, the attractive wife of Kennedy Osei looked stunning in flawless makeup and a chic haircut.

At the traditional wedding of Mandy Ofori Sarpong, the famous couple exchanged a passionate kiss.

Despite's Beautiful Wife Stuns In White Turtleneck Dress

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Dr Osei Kwame Despite's wife, who was among the best-dressed female celebrities at Dr Ofori Sarpong's daughter's wedding.

Madam Ewurama donned a simple white mesh dress with a gorgeous haircut at the lavish wedding event.

The rich couple has received praise from certain social media users for inspiring them with their love story.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh