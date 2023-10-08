A-list Ghanaian personalities graced the wedding reception of the daughter of businessman Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong

The luxurious, no-expense-spared reception followed the white wedding on Saturday, October 7, 2023,

YEN.com.gh highlights four stunning videos of the celebrities who attended the lavish ceremony

Prominent Ghanaian businesspeople and entertainers attended the lavish and no-expense-spared wedding reception of the daughter of Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong.

The two happy couple, Mandy Ofori Sarpong and her sweetheart, George, tied the knot in a breathtaking million-cedi luxury traditional and white wedding that could make the list of Ghana's most expensive 2023 weddings.

Osei Kwame Despite, Cheddar, McBrown, Fadda Dickson, and others grace the wedding reception of Ernest Ofori Sarpong's daughter. Photo credit: ghhyper1/utvghana.

Source: Instagram

The pair, including the bride's father, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, hosted guests to an evening of delicious meals and spectacular performances from musicians such as King Promise and Samini on Saturday, October 7.

YEN.com.gh offers a glimpse into their extravagant wedding reception as videos emerge.

1. Dr Osei Kwame 'Despite', Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, Fadda Dickson, and Kennedy Osei arrive at the wedding reception of Mandy and George

The business people came in their stunning ensembles to celebrate with the couple.

2. Nana Kwame Bediako, also known as Freedom Jacob Caesar, aka Nana Cheddar, makes an appearance at the wedding reception of Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong's daughter

The business founder sported his famous attire to grace the occasion.

3. When actress/presenter Nana Ama McBrown arrived at the wedding reception of Mandy and George

The acclaimed media and movie star was in the company of radio presenter Abeiku Santana.

Kennedy Osei sprays cash

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that Michael Kwesi Ofori, one of the children of business magnate Ernest Ofori Sarpong, climaxed his traditional marriage with a plush wedding reception.

The groom and his significant other hosted their families, friends, and famous personalities at the reception, including Keneddy Osei, the son of Ghanaian millionaire Osei Kwame 'Despite'.

Michael tied the knot with Rita Ofori Acheampong, a lady related to former Nhyiaeso legislator Dr Richard Anane, on Saturday, September 23.

Bride dances in high heels

Still on weddings, YEN.com.gh reported that a viral video spotlighting an overexcited bride's dramatic entrance to her wedding reception with her White husband sparked a stir on social media.

The pair happily danced to Heavy Load, a popular song by top-tier Ghanaian rapper Eno Barony, across the pathway to the front at their wedding.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh