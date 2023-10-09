Nurah Mohammed is the 3rd-runner-up at the 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant that took place on October 8, 2023, at the National Theater.

The 23-year-old graduate of the University of Ghana competed against Selorm from the Volta Region, Kwartemaa from the Bono Region, Naa Ayeley from the Greater Accra Region and Aduanige from the Upper East Region.

Northern Region's Nurah looks regal in African print dresses. Photo credit: @tv3

Nurah won four awards during the seven-week eviction show hosted by Cookie Tee and Anita Akuffo, who always look regal in African print dresses and elegant hairstyles.

Nuarh Mohammed spoke about her region's rich tradition, food and job opportunities.

Northern Region's Nurah addresses her fans before the finale

The gorgeous beauty queen Nurah looked elegant in a short-sleeved Ghana's Most Beautiful tee-shirt and denim jeans while soliciting votes before the finale.

Some social media users have commented on Nurah's elegant performance

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

