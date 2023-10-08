Bono Region's Kwartemaa did not disappoint her family and fans with her outstanding performance at the 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant

She looked like a princess in an expensive kente outfit and matching beads to complete her look

Some social media users have praised Kwartemaa for standing out among other contestants contesting for the crown, car and cash

Bono region's Kwartemaa has proven again that she is the star performer among all the top five finalists competing in the 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful with her stellar performance at the finale.

Kwartemaa slays in traditional outfit.

Kwartemaa made a grand entrance in a palanquin with all the audience and judges cheering her on before making a powerful presentation explaining in detail why business people should invest in her region.

Watch the video below;

Watch Bono Region's Kwatermaa's first dance at the 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful

Kwartemaa and her crew entertained the judges and audience with their beautiful traditional dance that has significant meaning and depicts the region's rich culture and traditions.

Watch Volta Region's Selorm's performance about the tourist sites in her region

Ghanaian teacher and Keta SHS graduate Selorm from the Volta Region gave a powerful presentation about her region's tourist sites.

Watch Nurah's performance about special delicacies in the Northern Region

Northern Region's Nurah spoke about many things in her region, including their nutritious foods and drinks.

Watch Naa Ayeley's performance about the big events hosted in the Greater Accra Region

Greater Accra Region's Naa Ayeley delved into the famous event hosted in the Greater Accra Region, making her region one of the best in terms of entertainment.

Some social media users have commented on Kwartemaa's first performance at the 2023 finale

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Thereginaofori stated:

The show stopper is here fire the stage girl!!!!!!!!!!

qwame_puzzler stated:

Show them how it’s done ❤️❤️❤️

_akua.Yb stated:

No did you people watch Kwartemaaaaa!!!! Wow

Degirlpro stated:

This electrifying performance is unique. ❤️❤️❤️

tettehley_ stated:

This girl got me speechless

Iamnanayaaa stated:

She is winning ❗️❗️❗️❗️❗️

_maagyeiwaaaaaaaaaaa_' stated:

Kwartemaaaaa…❤️….wo y3 too much… Me mman nti❤️❤️…this yearrrr…Bono all the way!!❤️

ray_himself__ stated:

there comes the queen

Abenagemini stated:

There’s something about Kwartemaa that makes you wanna watch and listen to her till she’s done

Isaiahandy stated:

If there's any justice in the world, Kwartemaa should be crowned winner tonight. For 16 years, she is

