The Clothing and Textile students have gone viral with their original and fashionable designs on social media

The female students modelled their own designs while the teachers graded them, and the other students cheered them on

Some social media users have congratulated the young ladies for working so hard to be top designers in future

Some female Home Economics students at the Tweneboa Kodua Senior High School have gone viral with their unique designs during a fashion show as part of the school's entertainment program.

Tweneboa Kodua SHS students showcase their new designs. Photo credit @olive_khan

Source: Instagram

The young ladies who aspire to be fashion designers have already mastered the basic skills of cutting, stitching, hemming and sewing by hand and machine.

In the viral video posted by Olive Khan, the fair-skinned student she looked stunning in a red sleeveless corseted dress that she styled with a red organza jacket.

She used a plain red fabric to design the bust and a sequin fabric to design the skirt; she joined perfectly like a professional.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on the trending video of Tweneboa Kodua students modelling in elegant dresses

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

nanaekua200 stated:

If it was designed and sewn by her, then she's done amazingly well

mannydagiant_ stated:

Eii boys, see how them dey jump for the back

emmanuel_tabi9 stated:

Nice dress She deserves a lot of praise for such a great piece of work

gentle_the_blogger stated:

My school

michaelbeela1 stated:

She so beautiful

Youngqwesiblacq stated:

❤️❤️

asanaaludugba stated:

This is what you do, and when your teacher starts chasing you, you understand it

riel_phace stated:

Ronaldo is still the goat

official_lino_flex stated:

Nufuo no bi y3 cobra

Newfredperry stated:

The busts area is breasing

Source: YEN.com.gh