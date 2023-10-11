Nana Ama McBrown was among the best-dressed female celebrities who attended the 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful finale

The 46-year-old looked splendid in a masterpiece by Lauren Couture at the most-talked event in October

Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's regal look as she eludes grace and confidence

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown was among the distinguished personalities who presented cash prizes to Ghana's Most Beautiful contestants at the finale on October 8, 2023, at the National Theatre.

Nana Ama McBrown and Northern Region's Nurah look elegant in beautiful dresses. Photo credit: @tv3

The Onua Showtime host wore a custom-made design by female fashion designer Lauren Couture at the much-anticipated event, where Selorm from the Volta Region emerged as the winner.

Nana Ama McBrown flaunted her smooth skin in a spaghetti strap lace dress that accentuated her curves.

She wore a tailored-to-fit suit to the formal event while strutting in an expensive designer shoe with butterfly embellishments.

Nana Ama McBrown presents cash prize to Northern Region's Nurah

Nana Ama McBrown presented a cash price of six thousand Ghana cedis to the Northern Region's Nurah, who was announced as the second runner-up for her impressive presentation on the night.

Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's spaghetti-strap lace dress she wore at the 2023 GMB finale

