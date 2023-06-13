Ghanaian bride Mary has impressed her followers with her dazzling custom-made wedding dresses

The fashion designer is the creative genius behind all her wedding looks that are trending on social media

The vibrant and melanin bride looked charming in elegant hairstyle to match all her terrific corseted outfits

Ghanaian bride and the chief executive officer of Madika Klodin is the latest wedding vendor to walk down the aisle this year in breathtaking dresses.

The melanin bride Mary wore uniquely gorgeous outfits and hairstyles for her multi-day wedding ceremony.

Ghanaian bride and designer shows behind the scenes of making her pre-wedding photoshoot dress

Ghanaian bride Mary wore a yellow long-sleeve corseted dress for her stunning pre-wedding photoshoot. The fashion designer and her team left her followers amazed with the design process in the video.

Ghanaian bride Mary looks ravishing in a pink one-hand dress

The melanin bride flaunted her curves in a short pink corseted dress for another photoshoot session before the traditional wedding.

Ghanaian bride Mary looked fabulous in a blunt cut centre-parted hairstyle and flawless makeup.

Ghanaian bride Mary slays in a short kente bridal robe

The classy fashion designer and bride Mary wore a sleeveless kente bridal robe with ruffled tulle sleeveless for her photoshoot.

Ghanaian bride Mary rocks an exquisite kente gown

The fashion designer Mary stood out among the June brides we have seen so far with her stylish kente design. She wore a round neck short sleeve kente designed with shiny stones for the traditional wedding.

Ghanaian bride Mary looks magnificent in a purple halterneck dress

The talented fashion designer Mary wowed her followers with her halterneck kente gown that accentuated her curves.

She looked fantastic in a short curly hairstyle and smooth makeup that blended with her skin tone.

Ghanaian bride, Mary looks flamboyant in a white see-through lace gown

Ghanaian bride and fashion designer Mary walked down the aisle in a gorgeous white lace gown and frontal hairstyle.

