Sefadzi Abena Amesu, popularly called S3fa, stole the spotlight at the 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful finale with her look

She wore a long-sleeve corseted African dress and a lustrous black bob hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulder

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, the fashion designer who designed S3fa's dress explained the details of the dress

Ghanaian musician S3fa was among the top musicians who performed at the 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful finale at the National Theater on October 8, 2023.

The style influencer wore an African print dress designed by a talented male fashion designer, Samuel Eugene Kwasi Asare Okai.

S3fa wore a charming bob hairstyle and flawless makeup to elevate her look, and she danced graciously in black strappy high heels.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, the creative head of Eugene d’Wise fashion brand revealed the inspiration behind S3fa's gorgeous African print dress.

It’s actually a modified inspo on my mood board, and Sefa was the best person to fit because of her stature.

My brand stands for rich, versatile and authentic Textile brand GTP nustyle to give a sassy and chic look spiced with pink, giving a good match to her complexion.

Obviously, It was the perfect dress to make her glow as she gave a classy performance at the GMB stage and also to bring the style out. It was fun and lovely working on it.

S3fa poses with Nana Ama McBrown and Cookie Tee

S3fa posed Onua Showtime Nana Ama McBrown and Cookie Tee in a series of photos after her electrifying performance at the 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful finale.

S3fa looks classy in a short, shiny dress

The award-winning female musician S3fa went viral with her glittering long-sleeve lace dress and Barbie-inspired hairstyle.

Some social media users have commented on the stunning outfit S3fa wore to perform at the 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful finale

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

kiti_menz stated:

SEFA is pretty in person with no filters ❤️

juniormensah33 stated:

Ghana's precious beautiful Gold Queen SEFA look Good ❤️❤️

Arikawealth stated:

Why perform with this dress...the dress is nice but not good for this kind of performance...

christiana_valerie stated:

Super snatched

queenslook_tinash stated:

Shape mu pro-max. I remember a girl with BBL telling me she loves my body. I am just like Auntie, you say

ogomimi22 stated:

Skin is just glowing

iam_brown3 stated:

Sefa is my neighbour. Guys, she looks good, and she's so real. I love her to the bit ❤️

