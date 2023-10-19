A beautiful Ghanaian mom looked like a new bride as she slayed in three corseted dresses for her daughter's christening

The curvy woman looked stunning in her custom-made as she danced with her husband at the event

Some social media users have commended the designer for using the exact measurements to sew gorgeous dresses for the fashionable new mom

Ghanaian couple Mr and Mrs Acquah have set new records with their elegant outfits and plush decor for their daughter's christening.

Mr and Mrs Acquah rock elegant outfits at their daughter's christening. Photo credit: @peppertin

Source: Instagram

The beautiful young mother with a voluptuous figure wore three perfect-fit skintight dresses that accentuated her curves.

Mrs Acquah looks splendid in a pink beaded dress

The melanin beauty looked classy in a faux fur sleeves pink dress with unique beading, while the proud father wore a pink two-piece kaftan with a collar designed with rhinestones.

Watch the video below;

Mrs Acquah looked flamboyant in a white long-sleeve gown

The gorgeous new mom looked exquisite in a white corseted lace gown and a stylish white turban. She wore an elegant frontal wig and faultless makeup for the reception party.

The wealthy man, Mr Acquah, looked dashing in a white agbada styled with expensive sunglasses.

Watch the video below;

Mrs Acquah causes a stir with her skintight gold lace gown

The happy couple couldn't let go of each other at the wedding reception as they danced gracefully together. The new mom looked regal in a stylish dress with tassel sleeves as she whined her waist in the video.

Some Social media users have commented on Mr and Mrs Acquah's video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

mayawonderful__ stated:

How does she wipe though?

cris300968 stated:

If she fart, the dress blow up

missviola46 stated:

Why do they pump their behinds? Help me understand not judging.

osofo_nua_baa stated:

She will still be cheated on la

sienna90173 stated:

What is that?

richorchards stated:

Please Lets focus on the happy couple and the leave the past behind

ladunadeleye' stated:

Doesn’t look real to me…but some here have vouched for the realness so hey which one be my own?

joyandhappinez stated:

Looks real but the thigh ratio to it is hidden by dress…. If her legs are not proportional then it’s fake

Gifty Anti Debunks Divorce Rumours, Slays In Elegant Outfit To Celebrate 8th Wedding Anniversary

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Gifty Anti, a former GTV news anchor, and her spouse, who have left social media surprised as they celebrate their eighth wedding anniversary by posing together.

The couple looked regal in elegant outfits for the memorable photoshoot circulating on social media.

Celebrities such as Ghanaian gospel singer Sonnie Badu have congratulated the couple on their wedding anniversary.

Diana Hamilton's Sister-In-Law Stuns Lace Gown, Ruins Makeup With Tears During Her White Wedding

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about the stunning wife of Ghanaian gospel superstar Diana Hamilton's younger brother, who captured the attention of the internet, shedding tears of joy on her wedding day.

The bride looked stunning at the white wedding with her exquisite haircut and white long-sleeve lace dress.

The Antwi sisters looked magnificent at the extravagant white wedding in vibrant outfits created by Duaba Serwaa.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh