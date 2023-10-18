Ghanaian gospel musician Diana Hamilton's younger brother's gorgeous wife was won over the internet as she shared tears of joy during her wedding

The melanin bride looked ravishing in a white long-sleeve lace dress and elegant hairstyle for the white wedding

The Antwi sisters looked stunning in colourful gowns designed by Duaba Serwaa for the lavish white wedding

Ghanaian couple Martinson and Mabel held their plush white wedding ceremony in the US after a record-setting traditional wedding in Ghana.

The handsome brother of Ghanaian gospel musician Diana Hamilton looked dapper in a stylish white jacket and black trousers for the luxurious event.

Diana Hamilton's brother and wife, Mabel, wept during their white wedding. Photo credit: @live_with_kwaku

The gorgeous melanin bride, Mabel, looked extravaganza in a white lace dress that accentuated her curves for the white wedding.

Ghanaian bride Mabel wore a black side parted lustrous frontal hairstyle and mild makeup for the holy matrimony.

In a viral video, the beautiful bride shed some tears during a worship session, and they knelt for famous pastors to pray over their marriage.

Ghanaian bride Mabel weeps before her white wedding

The beautiful bride Mabel got very emotional as her mother and other close female relatives prayed for her.

Diana Hamilton's brother and his wife make a grand entry at their white wedding reception

The young Ghanaian couple Martinson and Mabel wowed family, friends, church members, and fans with impressive dance moves at the wedding reception while dancing to gospel tunes.

Diana Hamilton and her pretty sisters slay in colourful Origami outfits

Award-winning musician Diana Hamilton and her wealthy sisters rocked elegant outfits designed by Duaba Serwaa for their brothers's white wedding.

The beautiful sisters styled their looks with charming hairstyles while strutting in designer shoes that matched her clutch purses.

Diana Hamilton stood out among her sisters as she rocked a classy hair accessory to elevate her look.

Ghanaian bride Mabel slays in a gold lace gown

Diana Hamilton's sister-in-law looked magnificent in a form-fitting lace dress with ruffled sleeves for the wedding reception.

Some social media users have commented on Diana Hamilton's sister-in-law's white wedding videos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

ms_destiny32 stated:

Yes, all of them sing, and they’re Pentecost girls. Their dad was a Pentecost pastor.

Leeyaskitchen stated:

Praise is giving Pentecost fire

theodoraadeakye stated:

Herr, the resemblance in voice is too much ❤️

meals_onwheelsgh stated:

Pentecost girls

obe270892 stated:

Wow, so the voice in the blood. Powerful!

Richlove. Akua stated:

This family is blessed

rodes_fabrics stated:

I’m a proud Pentecost baby

adwoajoy2 stated:

And they are all wonderful

Eunimike stated:

Elegance in one room

afyas_klosset stated:

Big sis @adelaideboatengokyere ❤️

ama_frimpomaa01 stated:

Wow!! She sings very beautifully!!!

clare_kaf stated:

Oh wow. She has a very similar voice too.

Diana Hamilton And Her Sisters Slay In Exquisite Kente Dresses And Hairstyles For Their Brother's Wedding

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Diana Hamilton and her pretty sisters, who rocked stunning kente outfits at their younger brother's wedding.

The affluent family went because of their lavish lifestyle and their brother's traditional Ghanaian wedding.

Some users have commented on the beautiful wedding images and videos posted on the family's official social media pages.

