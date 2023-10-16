Gospel musician Diana Hamilton looked stunning in a green origami textured dress at her brother's white wedding in the United States of America

The Antwi Sisters wore matching colourful dresses designed by Duaba Serwaa for the plush event

Some social media users have complimented the beautiful sisters for inspiring Ghanaians with their unique bond

Ghanaian musician Diana Hamilton and her beautiful sisters have gone viral with their elegant outfits at their younger brother's white wedding in Virginia, United States of America.

The wealthy sisters wore matching origami textured dresses designed by famous fashion designer Duaba Serwaa for the lavish wedding ceremony.

However, Duaba Serwaa created unique sleeves and necklines for each of the sisters that matched perfectly with their hairstyle and makeup look.

Each of the beautiful sisters slayed as they styled their looks with designer clutch purses and high heels.

Watch the video below;

The Antwi sisters arrive at the white wedding reception with their husbands

The famous sisters modelled in Origami dresses while their husbands looked classy in black suits and matching black leather shoes with red soles.

Watch the video below;

Ghanaian bride Mabel looks exquisite in a glittering lace dress

The melanin bride, Mabel, looked magnificent in a white lace gown with matching hand gloves and silver drop earrings.

The groom looked dashing in a stylish white jacket and tailored-to-fit black trousers for his plush wedding.

Ghanaian couple Martinson and Mabel rock elegant outfits for their pre-wedding photoshoot

Ghanaian bride based in the United States, Mabel wore a sleeveless tulle dress and sneakers for her beautiful video and photoshoot ahead of her white wedding.

The young CEO and groom wore a short-sleeved shirt with a blue collar and matching trousers for the lovey-dovey video.

Ghanaian bride Mabel looks terrific in a green kente gown at her traditional wedding

Ghanaian bride Mabel looked spectacular in a green one-hand kente gown for the traditional wedding.

The groom wore an expensive kente wrap with a unique design that he styled with gold jewellery.

Some social media users have commented on Diana Hamilton and her sisters' stunning dresses designed by Duaba Serwaa.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Asookebybookoons stated:

I wanna know what fabric their dresses are made from; it's gorgeous

ohemaa_akua_ahenkan stated:

Power rangers

Almafrimps stated:

Please, God, lift my sisters and me

cylotevents_gh stated:

Class ❤️❤️

c_a_m_b_e_l_l_a stated:

@duabaserwa for the winnnnnnn

Theoccasionshub stated:

@duabaserwa, these are some stunning pieces

Obaaydufie stated:

pretty Duaba ladies!

Patienceamanu stated:

wow, l love this

akua_nokturnal stated:

I screamed @duabaserwa when I saw their flawless look. You do so well. They all look beautiful. I can't wait to rock one of her designs

