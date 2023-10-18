Former GTV news anchor Gifty Anti and her husband have social media stunned as they pose together to celebrate their 8th wedding anniversary

The celebrity couple with impeccable fashion sense looked ethereal in the viral Instagram photos

Ghanaian gospel musician Sonnie Badu and other stars have congratulated the couple on their wedding anniversary

Ghanaian media personality Gifty Anti and her husband look elegant in classy outfits as they celebrate their 8th wedding anniversary.

The award-winning television host wore an elegant silky turtleneck dress with three-quarter sleeves for the anniversary photoshoot.

Gifty Anti and her husband look adorable together in this photoshoot. Photo credit: @oheneyere_gifty_anti

Source: Instagram

The 53-year-old looked ethereal in a neatly braided coloured hairstyle while rocking mild makeup to complete her look.

His Royal Highness, Nana Ansah Kwao IV, Chief of Akwamu Adumasa, looked dashing in a black tee shirt, denim jeans and a stylish shirt.

Check out the photo below;

Gifty Anti looked regal in a purple tie & dye dress

The mother-of-one Gifty Anti looked incredible in a long-sleeve purple wrap dress matching designer block heels. She wore a matching head wrap while slaying in an African bead jewellery set.

Ghanaian musician Abiana has commented on Gifty Anti's stunning look to mark her 8th wedding anniversary

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Abianamusic stated:

Is the way he looks at you for me ❤️❤️❤️❤️. This is beautiful Congratulations

Claulie stated:

I share the exact wedding anniversary. It’s an honour to share the same date with you, and may this day always be a day to rejoice and make merry ❤️

Nakeeyat stated:

Happy Anniversary to you, my mentor ❤️

Sonniebaduuk stated:

Beautiful

queenafiaschwarzenegger stated:

Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️

Helendjang stated:

You will be ten years soon. Happy Anniversary OGA

Tommykwasi stated:

Thank you so much for supporting Nana and bringing our Traditional area to lamplight. Onyakropong Nhyira wo.

Abbykareee stated:

gifty-anti-tv-host-debunks-divorces-poses-husband-elegant-outfit-celegifty-anti-tv-host-debunks-divorces-poses-husband-elegant-outfit-celegifty-anti-tv-host-debunks-divorces-poses-husband-elegant-outfit-celeOh wow! Congratulations, Auntie Gifty! I didn't know today was your Anniversary!!! I would have given you a double hug when I met you this morning! It was a pleasure meeting you, and you look even more glorious in person!Lovely meeting you at the airport!

Gifty Anti Stuns In A Pleated Sequin Gown

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Oheneyere Gifty Anti, who went viral with her stunning look as she shot another episode of her TV show.

The beautiful wife of Akwamu Adumasa Chief Nana Ansah Kwao IV accessorized her appearance with a priceless jewellery set.

The fantastic TV personality has dazzled a few celebs with her flawless dance moves.

Gifty Anti Rocks White Dress As Her Daughter Graduates At Association International School

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Gifty Anti looked angelic in a floor-length gown at her daughter's graduation.

The 53-year-old TV presenter looked terrific with a chic turban and matching accessories. Gifty Anti's daughter studies at Association International School, one of Ghana's best institutions.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh