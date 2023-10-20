Ghanaian fashion designer Linda has defined creativity, originality and elegance with her wedding outfits

Ghanaian bride Linda looked stunning in the five custom-made dresses she wore during her multi-day ceremony

Some social media users have congratulated on her beautiful nuptials and classy looks

Ghanaian fashion designer Linda has proven she is a creative genius as she rocks timeless gowns for her traditional and white wedding.

The beautiful Ghanaian bride looked stunning in two corseted kente gowns that have become the talk of the town.

Ghanaian bride, Linda stuns in a halter neck kente gown

The talented female fashion designer stepped out in an extraordinary kente gown with breathtaking beading artwork for her engagement ceremony.

She wore red strappy heels that matched her bridal fan as she strutted like a supermodel for this lovely video shoot.

Ghanaian bride, Linda looked classy in a sleeveless kente gown

The gorgeous young bride wore a perfect-fit sleeveless kente gown for the traditional wedding reception party.

Ghanaian bride Linda smiled beautifully as she danced gracefully in the trending video.

Ghanaian fashion designer Linda rocks a short corseted bridal robe

Ghanaian bride Linda raised the bar with her custom-made ruched bridal robe as she posed with her pretty bridesmaids.

Ghanaian bride, Linda looked magnificent in a white lace gown

The hardworking entrepreneur with smooth skin wore a mermaid-shaped white lace gown for her outdoor white wedding.

Ghanaian bride switched her hairstyle from a short pixie cut to a long, lustrous, centre-parted hairstyle.

Some social media users have commented on the beautiful bride's elegant dresses

heras_dreadlocks stated:

The colour combination and design are just superb. And as for her dancing, I give her 100000%

nanaadwoa_emerald stated:

These days er, designers are doing the most

nhafy__ stated:

Her outfit is giving, Too pretty.

ama_whitney stated:

Let's give a standing ovation to that dress!!! And her skin

Maameabena. by stated:

Very pretty lady in a pretty dress

shennel_perbi stated:

Beautiful ❤️

Kissiglori stated:

Please tag the designer

plush_beauty_hub.gh stated:

The outfit and the beauty is giving

seraphim_fafa stated:

Noko nice!❤️

Sherydenodei stated:

Nice outfit

spencer_hair stated:

Loving

