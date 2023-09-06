Plus-size Ghanaian bride Princess' fashion designers deserve an applause for their creativity and unique designs

The gorgeous bride looked elegant in perfect-fit outfits for her lovely multi-day wedding ceremony in the Ashanti Region

Ghanaian bride Princess wore different hairstyle and makeup looks to match each of her stunning outfits

Ghanaian couple Jonathan Ortis and his beautiful bride Princess' inspiring love journey has made social media users believe in love again.

The fair-skinned couple has a great chemistry and the bride couldn't stop smiling in all her wedding photos.

Ghanaian couple Jonathan and Princess look elegant in black outfits for their pre-wedding photoshoot. Photo credit: @focusnblur

Plus-size Ghanaian bride flaunted her smooth skin in a black off-shoulder bodycon dress and curly hairstyle and the groom rocked a black custom-made suit for the pre-wedding photoshoot.

Plus-size Ghanaian bride looks ethereal in a beautiful kente dress

The plus-size bride Princess looked regal in a colourful beaded kente dress designed with shawl for the traditional wedding. She looked ravishing in an afro ponytail hairstyle and flawless makeup for this video shoot.

Plus-size Ghanaian bride Princess slays in a cutout dress

The gorgeous plus-size bride turned heads in a custom-made halterneck dress for the traditional wedding reception party.

Plus-size Ghanaian bride looks classy in a beaded white silky gown

Plus-size Ghanaian bride Princess snatched her waist in a hand-beaded long-sleeve corseted white gown for her luxurious white wedding.

The fashion designer Anna's Thread Couture used the right measurements to design a perfect fit dress.

Some social media users have commented on the trending wedding videos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

heyhey_grace stated:

So classy ❤️

Itselliaaah stated:

I love this! So different

chichi0881 stated:

Aww, congratulations, princess!!

Princessyayra1 stated:

Decent, gorgeous, all the acceptable words

Delicakesbynayak stated:

This is breathtaking

nikkibellino1 stated:

And who said the plus-size ladies are not beautiful? ❤️❤️❤️

Seuleangee stated:

She is the most gorgeous bride ever

Tillydevon stated:

This is so gorgeous

nana_asantewaa180 stated:

Lovely dress, this suits a perfect body❤️

glam__maa stated:

Love it. Simple, classy, elegant. Congratulations

