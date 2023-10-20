Ghanaian celebrities Berla Mundi and Efia Odo have turned heads with their incredible African print styles and dance moves

TV3 presenter Berla Mundi has gone viral as she tried to dance energetically while rocking a corseted African print dress

Efia Odo proved she has a great career in the Ghanaian music industry as she performed her latest hit song titled Freak

Ghanaian media personality Berla Mundi hosted top socialite Andrea Owusu, popularly called Edia Odo, on the Day Show to delve into her personal style, music career and involvement in the Occupy Julorbi house demonstration.

Edia Odo and Berla Mundi look gorgeous in stylish outfits. Photo credit: @efiaodo @berlamundi

The female style influencers looked impeccable in short puff-sleeved African print dresses and elegant hairstyles.

Berla Mundi slays in a short African print dress

TV3 morning show host Berla Mundi showed off her cleavage as she rocked a brown corseted African print dress and frontal ponytail hairstyle.

The former Miss Malaika beauty queen styled her look with gold stud earrings and a bracelet that matched her gladiator high heels.

Berla Mundi Twerks on the Day show with Efia Odo

While performing for the studio audience, Ghanaian musician Efia Odo looked hot in a simple African Print dress and red high heels.

TV personality Berla Mundi entertained the audience with her dance moves in the hilarious viral video.

Efia Odo talks about the inspiration behind her looks

Efia Odo revealed on the Day Show that she chooses her outfits and hairstyles based on the occasion or event. Whenever she goes to church, she has to dress decently and show skin when it's an entertainment event.

Some social media users have commented on Berla Mundi's stunning African print dress

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Tadijohns stated:

Nice moves, lovely clothing, nice smile

villas_boaz stated:

The queen of versatility. Woman of the moment

No competitor

iceclothing_exclusive stated:

When it comes to beauty, you are number one

kwabenatrustee1 stated:

You will make sweet Mom ❤️

obi_nna2022 stated:

❤️you look so sassy

Royalbabysuzzy stated:

Always looking gorgeous

Efia Odo Turns Heads As She Arrives In Tight Dress At Rhythms On Da Runaway Show

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Efia Odo, who showed up at Rhythms on Da Runway 2023 in a skintight dress.

She wore a form-fitting dress with thin straps, a gorgeous purse, and high heels to the star-studded event.

Some social media have commented on the viral Instagram video expressing their admiration for her.

Berla Mundi Rocks Kira jacket And Bubble skirt

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Berla Mundi, who looks like music artiste and former American Idol winner Jordin Sparks in these new pictures.

The TV3 morning show host sported a flashy silky skirt and a black blazer with distinctive details.

Anita Akuffo, Lydia Forson, and Sell Galley are among the female style gurus who have commented on Berla Mundi's new post.

