Adom TV presenter Cynthia Tima Yeboah, popularly called Tima Kumkum, was the host extraordinaire at the launch of Miss Golden Stool

The style influencer stole the spotlight as she introduced the 16 contestants, who stunned in exquisite dresses

The founder of Miss Golden Stool, Akua GMB, has congratulated the top contestants after the intensive audition process

Ghanaian media personality Cynthia Tima Yeboah Duodu looked flamboyant in a kente dress as she hosted the 2023 Miss Golden Stool launch on October 15, 2023.

Adom TV presenter Tima Kumkum and Miss Golden Stool contestants slay in gorgeous dresses. Photo credit: @missgoldenstool

Source: Instagram

The Adom TV presenter wore a cutout turtleneck corseted kente dress with unique beading details.

Tima Kumkum looked flawless in a classy afro-twist hairstyle and mild makeup that complimented her splendid look.

Mrs Duodu accessorised with a gold wristwatch and round loop earrings while flaunting her expensive wedding ring.

Meet the 16 contestants competing in Miss Golden Stool 2023

The founder of Miss Golden Stool, Sally Akua Amoakowaa, popularly called Akua GMB, and her team have selected sixteen contestants to compete for the cash, car and crown.

The beautiful ladies hail from Asante, Akye, Bono, Akwamu, Ahanta, Ahafo, Assin, Bono East, Adanse, Akuapem, Fante, Twifo, Kwaku, Sefwi, Owin, Nzima and Worawora.

Some social media users have commented on Adom TV presenter Tima Kumkum's gorgeous kente outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Lizzyaddai stated:

My Beauty Queen, You Rock

esiadjeiwaa_8 stated:

Absolutely gorgeous hun

jennyjello9 stated:

❤️❤️aaah woho ay3f3 dodo gye wo 2

adwoaagyeiwaa99 stated:

Beautiful

Seesiwa_couture stated:

Looking glorious Bebe

Sandyluvcakehouse stated:

Beautiful queen ❤️❤️❤️❤️

Akototeyeesther stated:

Marriage really looks good on you, darling; more wins❤️

Lizzyaddai stated:

Wow, I Like Your Style Looks Fabulous on you

queenfremahmgs22 stated:

Kyere s3wo ho ay3 f3 ankasa

Afipatienceadjei stated:

❤️❤️❤️ Belinda Well done GO higher

Priscilla.Peprah.714 stated:

This is beautiful ❤️

ma_xwell2749 stated:

Well done. How do I scale, as there Is no scale template?

beads_xpress stated:

10 over 10 minus nothing ❤️

Source: YEN.com.gh