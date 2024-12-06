Ghanaian lawyer Sandra Ankobiah has set the internet ablaze with her classy white outfit

The women's advocate looked fantastic in her short hairstyle and flawless makeup for her date night

Some social media users have commented on Sandra Ankobiah's sartorial choice on Instagram

Ghanaian lawyer and style influencer Sandra Ankobiah has introduced a wardrobe staple for stylish women.

The executive director of the Women's Institute wore a white sleeveless crop top and matching peplum skirt.

Sandra Ankobiah looks elegant in a white dress. Photo credit: @sandraankobiah.

Source: Instagram

Sandra Ankobiah looked terrific in a frontal lace ponytail and mild makeup with perfect skin tone eyeshadow colours.

She wore elegant designer earrings that matched her Rene Caovilla chandelier sandal to complete her look.

Sandra Ankobiah accessorised her look with a black rectangular-shaped leather bag as she posed for the cameras.

Check out the photos below:

Sandra Ankobiah causes a stir online

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below as Ghanaians commented on Sandra Ankobiah's photo:

Flogzy stated:

"Both ❤️."

gee_geechi stated:

"Sandra is classy and clean. Please hand down any of your handbags you have outgrown 😍."

ifer_degraft stated:

"Na to try choose go only cause migraine 😍1&2 please😍."

d_ndarko stated:

"Can't choose, both are gorgeous 😍."

papa.cantona stated:

"Wow so amazing."

borteidesmond stated:

"You’re loved Sandra 😍."

okyeamekwame stated:

"Both beautiful 🔥."

thenanaaba stated:

"Classy all day, all night 😍."

"BOTH 😍😍."

salmamumin stated:

"Both 😍."

caroline stated:

"This new well kept woman aesthetic is doing things for me on a spiritual level lol it’s giving!."

tinahjo stated:

"A classic lady 🤍🥰."

rashidasaani22318 stated:

"On point, baby ❤️".

bossyprestige stated:

"Classy 🖤🖤🖤🖤."

mamiohmyhair stated:

"Magnifique 😍🔥🔥."

pokua5063 stated:

"The boss chic😍."

kiss_n_bite_shawarma stated:

"Pretty 😍."

akosua_mel stated:

"Classy❤️👏."

Sandra Ankobiah rocks a black leather jacket

Ghanaian fashionista Sandra Ankobiah made her fans an unforgettable street vibe as she slipped on a stylish leather jacket and denim jeans.

She looked effortlessly chic in a side-parted short hairstyle and makeup while rocking designer sunglasses.

Check out the photos below:

Sandra Ankobiah shows off her Chanel bag

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Sandra Ankobiah showing off her brand-new luxury purse on all social media platforms.

Ghanaian stylist and Kwame A Plus's wife commented on Sandra Ankobiah's elegant appearance.

Ankobiah is one of the female celebs that consistently look amazing in high-end clothing.

