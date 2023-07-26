A bevvy of Ghanaian style influencers have impressed fashionistas with their stunning African print dress since January 2023

These beautiful, curvy and talented women completed their looks with expensive shoes and designer bags

Here is the list of ten female celebrities with high taste in African print dresses and elegant hairstyles

Some Ghanaian media personalities continue promoting local textiles and fashion designers rocking made-in-Ghana outfits.

Nana Ama McBrown and MzGee inspired their followers with red-carpet style tips, while Serwaa Amihere and Nana Aba Anamoah opted for corporate yet fashionable looks.

Akua GMB, Nana Ama McBrown and Nana Aba Anamoah look stunning in African print dresses. Photo credits: @iamamamcbrown @thenanaaba @iamakuaamoakowaa

Delay looks ethereal in a cleavage-baring dress

Award-winning TV host Deloris Frimpong Manso popularly called Delay, turned heads in the United Kingdom as she hung out with her fans. She looked glamorous in a lustrous hairstyle and flawless makeup.

Nana Ama McBrown looks regal in a blue cutout African print dress

Onua Showtime host Nana Ama McBrown looked ravishing in a custom-made dress for the Sunday edition of the popular entertainment program.

The 45-year-old was stunned in a short hairstyle with unique earrings and smooth makeup that matched her skin tone.

Berla Mundi looks astonishing in a colourful African print dress

TV3 morning show host Berla Mundi looked colourful in an African print dress and curly hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders.

The talented host wore simple stud earrings that matched her gold necklace and fashionable rings.

Nana Aba Anamoah looks classy in a turtleneck African print dress

GHOne TV General Manager Nana Aba Anamoah dressed stylishly in a flared African print dress and Christian Louboutin pumps.

Serwaa Amihere looks breathtaking in a puff-sleeve dress

GHOne TV news anchor Serwaa Amihere left her social media followers awestruck with her incredible African print dress with lace overlay.

The beauty entrepreneur wore a Barbie-inspired hairstyle as she smiled beautifully for the photoshoot.

MzGee looks incredible in a blue dress

United Showbiz host MzGee looked fantastic in a plain blue dress designed with African print while rocking a side-parted frontal hairstyle on UTV.

Akua GMB looks amazing in a cutout African print dress

2010 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Sally Akua Amoakowaa popularly called Akua GMB stepped out in a three-quarter sleeve African print dress designed with brown lace.

Felicia Osei looks stunning in a blue African print dress

Onua FM presenter Felicia Osei looked fabulous in a blue long-sleeve African print shirt dress and classy leather pumps.

Anita Akua Akuffo looking in a flared African print dress

The beautiful host of Ghana's Most Beautiful Anita Akua Akuffo, is known for her unmatched fashion sense; always rocking elegant African print dresses.

She looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a simple ponytail hairstyle and unique earrings.

Yvonne Nelson bares cleavage in a short dress

Ghanaian actress and author Yvonne Nelson looked radiant in a short African print dress and designer sunglasses for this photoshoot.

Source: YEN.com.gh