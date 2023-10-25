TV host Serwaa Amihere has rendered an unqualified apology to the leaders of Action Worship Center for accusing them of stealing her design

The exceptional fashion entrepreneur has requested her customers to return all the Celine dresses due to a lapse in her IP assurance

Some social media users have commented on the press release circulating on the company's social media pages

Ghanaian media personality and founder of Office & Co fashion brand Serwaa Amihere has apologised to the leaders and choristers at Action Worship for publicly accusing them of stealing her designs.

Serwaa Amihere and her sister Maame Gyamfuaa rock elegant dresses. Photo credit: @serwaaamihere

GHOne TV presenter and her management team claimed they didn't do the due diligence to further investigate when their designers presented the new design before taking the necessary steps to trademark it.

Serwaa Amihere blasts Action Worship Center for stealing her designs

Fashion entrepreneur Serwaa Amihere shared photos of choristers in stunning pink dresses similar to her design with this caption;

This is my intellectual property Action Worship Center. Your choristers stole my design. Something that I am selling. That is wickedness. Pure wickedness

The press release posted on the brand's official social media page reads,

Also, we feel obliged to apologise to the Action Worship Center for the embarrassment that the claim has caused.

Read the press release below;

Serwaa Amihere recalls the Celine dress

The management of Office & Co has asked its loyal clients to return the Celine dress over intellectual property issues.

Check out photos of the dresses below;

Serwaa Amihere's sister Maame Gyamfuaa rocks Celine dress. Photo credit: @serwaaamihere

Netizens react to Serwaa Amihere's apology to Action Worship Center for style theft accusations

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

fragrance2fire stated:

Whatever designs you think you've created, someone else has probably done it before

affordable_kitchen_wares stated:

Apology was needed, but to recall, that pretty dress isn’t. Bring the dress back. Leverage the publicity and sell more of it. It’s a very pretty dress, and many would like to purchase it. Don’t make hasty decisions. Bring Celine back. We all make and will make mistakes. Love and light ❤️

Trudie. Asiedu stated:

It’s good you’ve apologised to Action Worship Center!

Sofia Afenyo stated:

All these clothing styles are recycled styles. Is it possible to put a padlock on a style so no one can repeat or copy it? Can every person who sew originate their own style? Are the styles of her dresses her own original designs?

Adjoa-hemaa Norman stated:

Sending fabrics to my designer this weekend for this style ooo. Who is accompanying me to the court hearing

Nana Akua-Sika Obeng stated:

Did she say she "copied"? Tell her to go and sleep.Thiefman thiefs thiefman God no go vex.

Velareal Charity stated:

Some of us also copy styles from others, especially Pinterest, so what is her problem

