Ghanaian disc jockey living in the United Kingdom Chloe Sintim has tie the knot in a lovely ceremony

The beauty and fashion influencer wore a spaghetti strap kente gown for her plush traditional wedding in Ghana

The gorgeous bridesmaids wore matching purple corseted lace dress and gold strappy heels to support their friend on her big day

Ghanaian bride Chloe and her good-looking partner Rodney share a unique love story that is very evident in how they look at each other.

Ghanaian bride and DJ Chloe Sintim slays in flawless makeup for her wedding. Photo credit: @momentswithkojo

The wealthy couple have defined elegance and style with their wedding ensembles, plush decorations and poses during their traditional wedding.

The ever-gorgeous Chloe looked elegant in a white one-button long-sleeve crop top and two-tone trousers for the pre-wedding photoshoot. The groom wore a Ghanaian-made stylish two-piece outfit and dark sunglasses.

Ghanaian bride Chloe stuns in a beaded kente gown

Ghanaian melanin bride Chloe dazzled in a spaghetti-strap dress designed with rhinestones for her traditional wedding.

She wore a classy ponytail hairstyle, smooth makeup and customised Gye Nyame earrings for her bridal look.

Ghanaian bride Chloe slips on a silky bridal robe

The style influencer looked incredible in a spaghetti strap one-piece bridal robe styled with a see-through lace gown with billowing sleeves.

Ghanaian bride Chloe and her pretty bridesmaids show off their dance moves

Ghanaian bride Chloe and her friends have gone viral with their terrific ensembles and charming hairstyles.

Ghanaian bride Chloe entertains music lovers at Hennessy event

The professional Disc Jockey looked effortlessly chic in a long-sleeve top and skintight leggings while entertaining the audience with trendy music.

Some social media users reacted to Ghanaian female DJ Chloe Sintim's elegant wedding dresses

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Nanaabusiaa stated:

This is unique. I love it.

gena_yeboah stated:

The dress gurl

c_louise54 stated:

Awwww Chloe!!!

charly.o_ stated:

Niceee

mz_aquia stated:

Beautiful

yes.min__ stated:

A masterpiece ❤️

minas_makeupartistry stated:

Beautiful

she.boss1 stated:

as I always say!

