Kennedy Osei's wife looked impeccable as she attended her brother's wedding in a stylish kente outfit

The fair-skinned bride wore two custom-made kente gowns for the traditional wedding and reception party

Some social media users have congratulated the couple while praising Tracy Osei for always inspiring them with her looks

The beautiful wife of Ghanaian lawyer and General manager of Despite Media Group, Kennedy Osei, stole the spotlight at her brother's wedding with her classy dress.

Tracy Osei, the talented fashion designer, consulted another rising designer to sew a stunning dress for the lavish wedding.

Kennedy Osei's wife Tracy and her sister-in-law look fabulous in kente gowns. Photo credit: @keziahgh @hairguru

Source: Instagram

She wore an off-shoulder outfit design outfit designed with colourful kente for the bust to waist area and a plain silky fabric from her waist to ankle level.

Tracy Osei styled her classy dress with a purple fascinator while rocking flawless makeup to support her brother.

Watch the video below;

Ghanaian couple Sylvester Ameyaw and Beatrice look regal in kente outfits

Ghanaian bride Beatrice looked magnificent in a beaded kente gown with a beaded tassel and structured sleeves for her traditional wedding.

The beautiful bride wore elegant gold earrings and a simple gold bracelet to complete her bridal look.

Watch the video below;

Ghanaian bride Beatrice slays shiny kente gown

Ghanaian bride Beatrice flaunted her cleavage in a V-shaped beaded kente dress with long sleeves.

The fair-skinned bride wore a stylish turban and classy earrings for her wedding reception party.

Watch the video below;

Coach Kwesi Appiah's 1st Daughter Rocks Shimmering Kente Gown With Feather Sleeves For Her Wedding

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about former Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah, the happiest father alive as his first daughter got married in an extravagant wedding.

Ghanaian bride Audrey Appiah looked amazing in an off-the-shoulder Kente gown with exquisite beading accents.

The celebrity couple and their guests danced to King Promise's Terminator song at the wedding.

Ghanaian Female Photographer Slays In Stylish Corseted Kente Gown As She Marries Handsome Young Man

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Brittany, a Ghanaian bride who looked stunning in exquisite gowns for her opulent wedding.

For her traditional wedding, the female photographer wore a bespoke kente gown and charming hairstyle.

The young, wealthy couple has received praise on social media after their well-coordinated wedding went viral on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh