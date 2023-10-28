Ghanaian Professional Barbers Association and Mepe Haircare Beauticians Association have joined forces to offer free services to the affected victims in Mepe due to the Akosombo Dam spillage.

Mepe victims get free haircuts and braiding services in viral videos. Photo credit: @tv3

Source: Instagram

The talented CEOs embarked on this philanthropic project after many residents of Mepe lost their homes and jobs after the flooding.

In an Instagram video posted by TV3, the hairdressers were busy at work as they transformed the look of children and women living in deplorable after the unfortunate incident.

Watch the video below;

Ghanaian barbers give Mepe victims dapper haircuts

Top CEOs of barbering shops were present in their numbers to give free haircuts to the affected victims at Mepe in the Volta Region.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on the trending video of professional hairdressers braiding for children and adults at Mepe

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

akosuah_gymfuah stated:

Ghanaians ankasa we are good oo it’s our mpaninfo) that are not helping us

Deladembuor stated:

Kyre3s3 aside bad leadership we d citizens r good people "some" are bad though like my ex

simonia_esime stated:

Let's take it that we don't have a president in this country but we're here for each other God bless them all

ekuaahema_ stated:

Come and see goosebumps all over my body awwww there’s still good people on this our mother land oo. May God bless them all and TV3 you guys are so amazing

mamata_dakui stated:

This is beautiful. God bless you all. That is well TV3 is my number one TV station

jasmacare_backup stated:

This is beautiful. God bless them all

ekua.deborah.1 stated:

May God strengthen all the affected people and give them peace

