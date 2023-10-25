The National Science and Maths Quiz team of Opoku Ware School was flown to Accra for the final of the competition by one of its old boys

The alumnus, Said Naaman expressed confidence that the Opoku Ware will win this year's NSMQ competition

Many people who watched the video were left in awe with others urging OWASS to win the trophy

Said Naaman, the pilot who flew the plane that transported the National Science and Maths Quiz team of Opoku Ware School (OWASS) to Accra, has shared his expectations ahead of the finals.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, the handsome pilot who was seated in the cockpit expressed delight to be selected by the Africa World Airlines to fly OWASS NSMQ team to Accra ahead of the crucial contest.

As an old student of the school, Said Naaman expressed optimism that students will emerge victorious by winning the NSMQ trophy.

"I am delighted to be selected by my Airline to be flying Akatakyie from Kumasi to Accra as part of our triumphant entry to winning this year's National Science and Maths Quiz competition.

Fasten you seatbelt as we claim the third trophy, Akatakyie, wei yɛ yɛn afe", he said with a big smile.

Another post which was shared on Facebook showed Said Naaman posing for pictures

Watch the video

Ghanaians commend OWASS for making it to the finals

Many people who watched the video urged Opoku Ware School to give off their maximum best in the finals.

Opanyin Boamah reacted:

Pressure paa nie... ei hmmmmmm wala give less endowed school wey no dey participate in NMSQ talk less of producing a pilot

Michael Nornudzor Djokoto commented:

BN 525 flying BZ 525 on AW 117...what a combination

Kwame Kwartey stated:

It’s good you’re following in our footsteps. We set the pace and you guys follow

Willem-Alexander Coleman inidicated:

So according to your prison numbers he finished in 2015? Just checking if I understand your numbering system properly

Rhodalyn Lovelyn Obeng Gyasi wrote:

You just can't go wrong with the "Akatakyie".

Yvonne Zumah added:

AWA has made this NSMQ more beautiful

Achimota School NSMQ team flies to Accra

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that the Achimota School National Science and Maths Quiz team was flown to Accra from Kumasi for the competition's final by one of its old boys.

The Head of Flight Operations at Africa World Airlines, Captain Ivan Nartey flew the team.

The contestants also spent time in the plane's cockpit with Captain Nartey ahead of the flight.

