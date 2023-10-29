Ghanaian musician Sarkodie left wedding guests stunned at Coach Kwesi Appiah's daughter's wedding

Ghanaian bride Audrey Appiah was starstruck as Sarkodie stormed her white wedding reception party

The gorgeous bride Audrey Appiah wore classy kente and breathtaking white gowns for her traditional and white wedding

Ghanaian bride Audrey Appiah and her partner Dennis Agyeman's private multi-day wedding is the definition of class.

Coach Kwesi Appiah's first daughter and husband rock elegant outfits for their pre-wedding shoot. Photo credit: @live_with_kwaku

The beautiful daughter of former Black Stars Coach Kwesi Appiah is among the fashionable brides to walk down the aisle in October 2023.

Ghanaian bride Audrey Appiah looks regal in a corseted kente gown

The gorgeous plus-size wore a custom-made off-shoulder beaded kente gown for her traditional wedding.

The pretty bridesmaids and sisters of the bride looked glamorous in green corseted kente gowns for the plush event.

Watch the video below;

Coach Kwesi Appiah's first daughter rocks a glittering lace gown

Ghanaian bride Audrey Appiah wore a round-neck white lace gown for her white wedding. She looked alluring in a long, braided, lustrous hairstyle and flawless makeup.

The handsome groom Dennis Agyeman donned a black and white tuxedo and classy hairstyle for his nuptial.

Watch the video below;

Sarkodie rocks an elegant white shirt and suit

Ghanaian musician Michael Owusu Addo, popularly called Sarkodie, looked dapper in a suit as he performed at the star-studded event.

The father of two advised the humble groom to take care of the gorgeous bride in the video below;

