Ghanaian bride Elsie made such a gorgeous bride with her perfect fit white lace gown for her white wedding

The plus-size bride opted for a mild yet classy makeup look for her lavish garden wedding in Ghana

Some social media users have commented on the bride's stunning makeup and hairstyle for her wedding

Ghanaian bride Elsie and her longtime partner couldn't stop staring at each other during their white wedding.

The plus-size worked with talented and award-winning wedding vendors, from makeup artists to fashion designers, for her multi-day ceremony.

Ghanaian bride Elsie looks stunning in her wedding dress. Photo credit: @house_of_paon

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian bride Elsie slays in flawless makeup

Ghanaian bride Elsie looked beautiful before and after her bridal makeup transformation. The talented makeup artiste Wild Cutei revealed that the plus-size bride booked her makeup in January 2023 after consultation.

Watch the video b

Ghanaian bride Elsie looks classy in white long-sleeve wedding gown

Ghanaian fashion brand House of Paon posted the video of the gorgeous plus-size bridal in her custom-made white gown with this caption;

A bride so beautiful, graceful and appreciative. Elsie, you made a beautiful Turquoise bride. We had so much fun working with you. ❤️❤️

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on the Ghanaian bride Elsie's beautiful makeup look

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

_motionandstills stated:

D3d33d3

amoasi_official stated:

Awww, Elsie is such a bubbly soul!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️

precious4338 stated:

Your brides are so beautiful

precious4338 stated:

Beautiful makeup, beautiful bride

Annpivaral stated:

Congratulations many Blessings

Pretty Bride With Melanin Skin Looks Flawless In Thigh-High Ruched Lace Dress For Her Wedding

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Eniego, a gifted image consultant, who looked exquisite during her opulent wedding in Ghana in elegant white attire.

Ghanaians were thrilled by the stunning Nigerian bride's understated yet elegant destination wedding in Ghana.

The glam squad did an amazing job making the bride happy on her big day, and several social media users have applauded them for it.APlus-Size Ghanaian Bride Rocks Glittering Ruffled Off-Shoulder Corseted Kente Gown For Her Wedding

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian realtor Anthony and his stunning wife Jane, who looked adorable together at their opulent wedding, dressed elegantly.

The multi-day event featured a beaming and lively plus-size bride with an impeccable sense of style.

Regarding the popular social media images and videos that are circulating online, some users have left comments.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh