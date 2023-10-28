Talented image consultant Eniego looked stunning in classy white outfits for her plush wedding in Ghana

The beautiful Nigerian bride has impressed Ghanaians with her simple yet luxurious destination wedding in Ghana

Some social media users have praised the glam team for an incredible job to make the bride happy on her big day

Nigerian bride Eneigo travelled from her country to host her lavish wedding ceremony in Ghana with less than twenty guests in attendance.

Nigerian bride Eniego and Baba kiss at their outdoor wedding in Ghana. Photo credit: @annies_beauty_saloon

Source: Instagram

The famous image consultant and stylist looked radiant in a luxurious lace white gown for her white wedding.

The beautiful bride wore a black lustrous Barbie-inspired hairstyle and smooth makeup look that blended with her skin tone for her private event.

Ghanaian makeup artist Annies Beauty Studio shared the video on social media with this caption;

You all know When it comes to glamourous looks am the perfect match ..But Our pretty Nigerian bride Eniola traveled all the way to Ghana for her wedding and wanted a very soft dewy look for her wedding and we glad everything came out as expected and she loved it. I must say sometimes less is more ❤️❤️

Watch the video below;

Nigerian bride Eneigo slays in white jumpsuit

The gorgeous plus-size bride looked elegant in a white jumpsuit with ruffles for the wedding reception as they performed the Burna Boy City Boys' challenge.

Watch the video below;

Nigerian bride Eneigo and her partner share a passionate kiss

The adorable couple looked elegant in designer outfits and shared a passionate kiss during their pre-wedding photoshoot.

Some social media users have commented on the bride's classy white wedding gown

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Jumokedanokayi stated:

So Stunning❤️ can’t get over #BAECATION23

Gen0vevaumeh stated:

Beautiful is an understatement ❤️

Yourfav_gurrl stated:

WOW! I'm in awe!

Tutufaf stated:

Congrats dear

Marthaehinome stated:

Happy Married Life, Eni

Tomiojo_ stated:

Angel

Evolvebygd stated:

The most gorgeous BRIDE

Fels_artistry stated:

Saucy

Yourfav_gurrl stated:

So beautiful

blakqueenj__ stated:

Congratulations dear ❤️

Kuzistyl stated:

Beautiful

Osan_by_misan stated:

Absolutely GAWJOS!! Congratulations!!!!

Christabelnl stated:

This is lovely ❤️❤️

Oluwaseunoni_ stated:

Congrats hun @eni_ego

Source: YEN.com.gh