Ghanaian bride Kaakyire has left some social media stunned with her flawless makeup transformation look

The beautiful bride with dark skin looked incredible after her bridal makeup for her private wedding

Some social media users have advised the bride to visit a dermatologist to find an immediate cure for her acne

Ghanaian makeup artist Fosuaa Makeover has received accolades from social media users after she posted a video of her latest bride on Instagram.

Ghanaian bride Kaakyire looking stunning with and without makeup. Photo credit: @fosuaa_makeover

The professional makeup artist and her team did the bridal makeup for a beautiful Ghanaian bride suffering from acne.

The melanin bride looked stunning in natural cornrow braids and a casual outfit for her makeup session.

Some social media users have commented on the beautiful bride's makeup looks

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below.

chef_shizz stated:

That looks nothing like the same person, but you ladies or deceiving men with the make-up

vivera_milinery_accessories stated:

I've battled with pigmentation since I was a teenager. It's not easy; you can sometimes even get suicidal

magaretbensti stated:

Please ‘Visit a dermatologist. You might be allergic to some foods. Mine was Dairy foods.

abby2blessed stated:

She's so beautiful. I mean, look at her face without the spots. I hope she gets something to remove those spots.

Denihso stated:

Beautiful woman but skin care first

katenyarko94 stated:

I pray she gets treatment for her face. She is beautiful ❤️

