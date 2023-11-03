Ghanaian bride Imelda has mesmerised social media users with her flawless beauty and stunning outfits for her traditional wedding.

The melanin bride is among the finest November brides to tie the knot in a short hairstyle for her luxurious event.

Ghanaian couple Imelda and Anthony rock elegant outfits. Photo credit: @focusnblur

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian bride Imelda looks elegant in a white corseted bridal robe

Ghanaian bride Imelda, with an infectious smile, wore a white beaded bridal for her lovely photoshoot. The corseted robe with puff sleeves complimented her smooth skin tone.

Watch the video below;

Ghanaian bride Imelda slays in a beaded kente gown

Ghanaian bride with melanin skin Imelda has gone viral on social media with her stylish kente gown and impeccable dance moves. Ghanaian fashion designer Saadia Sanusi shared the photos on social media with this caption;

Imelda, our stunning bride ‍♀️, gracefully dancing in her Kente gown. She’s snatched with a perfect waistline and still dances with ease. Our clients are the happiest and most beautiful! ❤️

Watch the video below;

Watch the video from Ghanaian bride Imelda's traditional wedding reception

Ghanaian couple Anthony and Imelda consulted with a top event planner and decor company for a luxurious wedding setup.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian bride Imelda's gorgeous kente gown

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

alice_afari stated:

This is beautiful… It’s giving ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

becs_made stated:

Eii you really came to shock eyes this year

darennys_closet stated:

Wow ❤️ she’s very pretty and the dress is giving all it is supposed to give ❤️ Trust Sadia to deliver always

Alexandria stated:

She is such a beauty

range_empire stated:

Ain’t she beautiful!

bemaah_nyarko stated:

She is sooooo pretty

Tinansaman stated:

This is beautiful

